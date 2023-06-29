This week's Japanese charts are now in from Famitsu (via Gematsu), and we have finally seen The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bumped down a place after holding onto pole position for a tasty six weeks.

Of course, it is Final Fantasy XVI that goes home with the gold this time, selling a massive 336,027 copies in its opening week. For comparison, TOTK lands in second place with 25,155 sales, which is a fair jump.

While the PlayStation 5 may take the top spot, the rest of the chart is awash with Switch titles. The usual suspects like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Nintendo Switch Sports continue to sell well (because of course they do), and Ring Fit Adventure and Breath of the Wild have popped back into the top ten — good to see you, guys!

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software sales in full:

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,166 (3,171,606) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,282 (5,219,828) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)

Onto hardware now, and, unsurprisingly, Sony's PlayStation has been the best-selling single console this week, pulling in 71,415 sales compared to the Switch OLED in second with 66,375. Of course, if you tot up all Switch SKUs then Nintendo is still ahead of the PS5 sales by a comfortable margin.

After a couple of decent-performing weeks for Microsoft with the release of the Diablo IV bundle, this week has seen the Xbox Series S and X drop down the chart once again — hey, it was nice while it lasted.

And it wouldn't be a Japanese chart round-up if we didn't give a shout-out to the New 2DS LL, which managed to sell another 33 units this time around.

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

PlayStation 5 – 71,415 (3,273,600) Switch OLED Model – 66,375 (4,901,166) Switch – 20,941 (19,397,865) Switch Lite – 18,674 (5,367,382) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,970 (529,583) Xbox Series S – 8,448 (267,959) PlayStation 4 – 2,427 (7,879,375) Xbox Series X – 279 (201,789) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 33 (1,191,814)

What do you make of the Japanese charts this week? Let us know in the comments.