Super Rare Games has announced that it is launching a physical edition of Haiku the Robot, the 2022 Metroidvania from developer and publisher Mister Morris Games.

Limited to just 4,000 copies, the game will launch via the official Super Rare Games website on July 20th, 2023 at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET and will come loaded with bespoke new art, a reversible cover, a full-colour manual, an exclusive sticker, trading cards, and a map of Arcadia.

Let's take a peek at the game's core features:

- Classic side-scrolling action with all the modern trimmings.

- Dodge, dash, and slash through machine-like enemies.

- Jump, zip, and blink past challenging platforming obstacles.

- Meet a wide cast of interesting characters on your journey.

- Customize your playstyle through the chip system.

- Explore a vast interconnected world. Full of hidden secrets, fierce enemies, and quirky robots. A true Metroidvania.

- Make your own journey as you collect new items, abilities, and upgrades.

- Map your progress and piece together the secrets of Arcadia.

- Sharp and precise character movement with tight melee combat.

- GameBoy-inspired pixel art - each frame animated by hand. True retro aesthetic with modern controls.

With only 4,000 copies available worldwide, this is probably one you're going to want to jump on quickly if you're a fan of quirky, 2D Metroidvanias.