Developer Mister Morris Games has today announced that the final content update for the wonderful Game Boy-inspired metroidvania Haiku the Robot will be making its way to Switch on 31st May.

Titled 'Obscure Information', the update will add two new brutal bosses, a brand new area, the 'Trial of Steel' boss rush mode, a practice room for honing your sword skills and a bunch of general improvements across the game.

You will only be able to access the new area once you have defeated all of the bosses in the main game (no mean feat, by any means), but for a few more hours in the gorgeous pixel art world of Arcadia, we'd say that it will be worth it.

The game released in September of last year and received a brand new 'Corrupt Mode' update in December. Mister Morris Games has announced that 'Obscure Information' will be the title's final content update, so it might just provide the perfect opportunity to experience the full game if you have yet to do so.