The residents of Far Far Away, the Isle of Berk, Troll Village and, uhh, wherever Kung Fu Panda takes place are heading for the racetrack as publisher GameMill Entertainment has today announced DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing — a new franchise-driven racer that will be heading to Switch later this year.

The starting line-up sees 20 characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more take to the track, racing around circuits that take inspiration from several of these worlds. Each character has their own unique car and can use items along the way to give them an edge over the opponents (ringing any bells?).

There are some changes from the usual IP-racer formula to be found here like magical switches which can be hit to unlock shortcuts, and there looks to be a variety of game modes to cater for those who want to race competitively, in split-screen co-op, or just take in the sights. Unfortunately, there is no trailer for this one just yet, but you can take a look at the following information and screenshots to get a taste of what's in store.

Key Game Features

- All-Star Racing Roster: Hit the kartway with 20 fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation characters, including Shrek, Po, Tigress, Boss Baby, Puss in Boots, Hiccup, Astrid and many more!

- 20 Awesome Karts: Each character boasts their own uniquely styled kart to race. Players can put their own twist on each ride with hundreds of customizable parts and accessory combinations.

- Race Through Iconic Locations: Players will be transported into fantastical worlds as they traverse through tracks inspired by locations from beloved DreamWorks Animation films including: The Kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek, Bergen town from Trolls, Spirit Realm from Kung Fu Panda, Baby Corp from The Boss Baby, New York City Zoo from Madagascar, and many more!​

- Harness the Power of Magic Paths: Players can hit magical switches on the track to uncover hidden shortcuts. They can extend these magical paths by hitting more switches in the series!

- Trolls Join the Crew: Poppy, Branch, Barb, Cooper and others from the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls are players' rockin’ hosts for each race, helping out with their power-up potential. Players can collect Trolls to ride along with them throughout each race for special surprises!

- Compete in a Variety of Game Modes: Players will be able to feel the excitement in Free Race, Cups, Challenge, or Time Trial game modes, and take on their family and friends in 8-person online and 4-player local split-screen multiplayer action.

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is now available to pre-order for £34.99. A digital deluxe edition will be heading our way later this year for £44.99 and promises to add two exclusive racers (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's Wolf and Kung Fu Panda's Master Oogway) and their respective unique karts.

Of course, this is not the first time that the world of DreamWorks has entered the racing realm. All-Star Kart Racing will be following the likes of Shrek Smash n' Crash Racing, Madagascar Kartz and DreamWorks Super Star Kartz, all of which have seen the superstar ogre behind the wheel. Will this latest entry be able to bring anything new? We'll just have to wait and see...

Will you be speeding off the start line in DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing? Let us know in the comments.