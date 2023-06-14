Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Gameloft has just unveiled the next season in Disney Speedstorm, titled "To Infinity and Beyond". If that wasn't enough of a giveaway, this one is set to be all about Toy Story, and the new features are available right now.

Chief among the additions this time around is the new racers. Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Bo Peep are each taking to the track from the start of season two and will be joined by Steamboat Mickey and Steamboat Pete who will be appearing in dedicated Time Limited Events later on.

There is also a brand new 'Andy's Room' track added this time around to keep the Toy Story theme going. This will see you racing around a miniaturised circuit, past huge everyday objects that tower above you.

This is all capped off by two new game modes: 'Colour Match' and 'Follow the Leader'. In the former, you will have to pick up coloured boxes around the track which match your designated skill box at that moment — driving into your colour will grant you a boost while picking up the wrong one will stun you. 'Follow the Leader' is much more self-explanatory. You will need to stay in the slipstream of the person in front of you to build up a large amount of manual boost.

For more details on all of these new features, be sure to check out the Disney Speedstorm website.

In our review of the game on Switch, we had a good time with the chaotic racing and creative courses, but couldn't get past the significant road bump of how it ran on the Nintendo console. You can find our full thoughts down below.