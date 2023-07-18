Update [Tue 18th Jul, 2023 01:45 BST]:

Following a Dreamlight Valley teaser last week, Gameloft has now confirmed the 'DreamSnaps Update' will launch on 19th July.

It will apparently be a "feature-focused update" including new content and improvements and a number of bug fixes.

Of course, players will also be able to "race into new quests with Vanellope" as well as interact with the first multiplayer feature, DreamSnaps. Below is the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:





See what's new in this feature-focused update, launching July 19 at 9:00am ET!



Disney Dreamlight Valley 'DreamSnaps' Update - July 19th, 2023

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

- Flex your creativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges with DreamSnaps! Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items!

*** Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible with DreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep the feature a fun environment for all players.

- Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn!

- Keep up with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain when hovering has been reduced by ~80%, giving you more bang for your energy buck!

- The video capture feature built into the Nintendo Switch hardware has been disabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team is continuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider further changes to improve performance.

*** Please note: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switch are unaffected and will continue to function as expected.

- General stability has been improved on Nintendo Switch. We continue to explore further means of optimization for future updates.

- The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance to reduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminary tweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes that could be made for future updates.

TOP BUG FIXES:

- Fixed an issue which caused the game to hang at the initial loading screen for some Xbox players.

- Fixed an issue which caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed.

- Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother.

- "The Remembered” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash.

- “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops" quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother.

- “Hakuna Matata” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear.

- “Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented progression in this quest if the Story Book was given to WALL·E in the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes.

- “An Important Night at the Restaurant” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch.

- Fixed an issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a soft lock when attempting to exit Edit Mode after editing their Valley for an extended period of time.

- Fixed an issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool. Please note, any custom designs made using these two items will be removed.

- Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 in which the design print of certain t-shirts would transfer to newly-equipped t-shirts.

- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track Quests from the Menu.

- Fixed an issue which prevented the player from changing their Avatar’s pose in Photo Mode when welcoming a new character to the Valley.

- Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing minigame.

- Fixed a rare game freeze that would occur on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when signing out of PSN.

- Various localization fixes.

- Various visual and sound fixes.

- Various additional bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements.

Original article [Fri 14th Jul, 2023 01:45 BST]:

Gameloft's lifestyle simulation Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting a new update in the near future, adding Vanellope from the 'Wreck-It Ralph' movie.

Here's a first look at what this character in the game, courtesy of the game's official social media account. You can also see a candy house and car in the background!

"That's not a sugar rush you're feeling - that's a friendly new face racing into Disney Dreamlight Valley! Vanellope is lined up and ready to bring her speed and fantasy whimsy to the DreamSnaps Update, coming soon to a Valley near you!"





If you're eager to try out this game, but haven't given it a go yet - there are three versions available (standard, deluxe and ultimate edition). And if you don't want to fork out for one of the founder's packs, the game is planned to go free-to-play at a later date.

When we reviewed Disney Dreamlight Valley here on Nintendo Life last September, we were actually quite taken with it, calling it a "surprisingly touching and thoughtful" experience that cleverly plays on the nostalgia of Disney fans.