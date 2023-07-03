Arc System Works is rereleasing its 3DS open-world RPG brawler River City: Rival Showdown on Nintendo Switch on 12th October 2023 in Japan. A western release hasn't been confirmed yet.

Confirmed via this week's issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089 and Gematsu), the game was originally released as part of the Kunio-Kun series' 30th-anniversary celebrations. Developed as a remake and reimagining of the third game in the series, River City Ransom, and adds multiple different story paths, endings, and an open-world setting.

The 3DS version was released in the west in 2017, and we really enjoyed our time with it back in the day, rewarding it an 8/10, stating: