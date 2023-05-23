The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a few weeks now and it seems another easy duplication glitch has been discovered.

Instead of the bow and arrow trick, this one requires Link to jump off a ledge, pull out his paraglider, and then multiply inventory items before he hits the ground. You can see this new "dupe method" on display in the video below - allowing the player to get 20 Diamonds in under 30 seconds!

We have tried out this glitch and can confirm it works. Here's a look at the original video:

Here are the exact steps, as outlined by Tears of the Kingdom subreddit user 'USBdongle6727':

1. Have the item you want to dupe in the last slot of your materials tab (can be accomplished by dropping it and picking up again)

2. Jump off a small ledge and paraglide

3. Enter menu and hold an item that has a quantity of 1 followed by the item that you want to dupe in the last slot of your inventory.

4. Exit menu and reenter menu. The quantity 1 item will be dropped but the duped item will stay in your inventory. So hold another quantity 1 item followed by desired duped item again.

5. Repeat.

"Disclaimer: Doing more than 4 cycles of this in a single glide may lead to some items on the floor disappearing due to the asset limit of ~21 items. Also, make sure the desired dupe item is in the last slot in your inventory otherwise the glitch will take away items from the item slot to the right of your duped item."

In terms of user results - a lot on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit think this is the easiest and quickest item duplication glitch to perform, once you get the hang of it.

Of course, Nintendo could very well patch out this glitch in the future, so if you want to keep using it, be sure to disable the game's auto-updates in your Switch settings menu. Nintendo also issued an update (Version 1.1.1) for Tears of the Kingdom last week: