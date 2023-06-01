The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for less than month and it seems speedrunners are already improving drastically improving their times.

Following a story about one individual completing the game in just 94 minutes on release, Speedrunner 'Zdi' has now managed to beat the sequel to Breath of the Wild (in an "Any%" run on Version 1.1.1) in just 59 minutes and 22 seconds. Apparently, it's a whole three minutes faster than the previous world record holder and again, less than one hour!

You can see the whole thing in action in the video below, but keep there are story and ending spoilers. More than half of the run is actually just the speedrunner progressing through the 'Great Sky Island' starter section. Beyond this, there are tricks in play with weapons - allowing Link to move faster across the ground.

So, there you go - if you've got an hour to spare, Tears of the Kingdom is an easy one to knock over. Of course, we're just kidding! The scale in Link's new outing is absolutely massive, and unless you're a veteran speedrunner who enjoys racing against the clock, you'll likely take months to complete just a single playthrough.