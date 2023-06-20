Tears of the Kingdom Link Diving
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK charts have just dropped, and if you remember last week, then you'll recall that Diablo IV was the game to knock The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's crown off. Well, this week, it's business as usual, as Link's gargantuan open-world adventure has returned to the top, knocking Diablo IV down to number three.

Nintendo's presence in the top forty has remained consistent again this week, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sitting in seventh, while Minecraft hangs in on 11th. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has made a surprise reappearance this week at number 20, while Smash Ultimate punches its way in at 40th.

The highest-charting new release is Codemasters' F1 23, which crosses the finish line in second just behind Link — those Ultrahand vehicles must be fast! Next week, it'll be interesting to see whether Final Fantasy XVI can prove its dominance over Nintendo's giant.

here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

2

 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

NEW

 2 F1 23

1

 3

Diablo IV

7

 4 God of War Ragnarok

3

5

Hogwarts Legacy

10

6

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

4

7

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 8 FIFA 23

8

 9 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

5

 10

Street Fighter 6

11

 11 Minecraft

12

 12 Grand Theft Auto IV

24

 13 Saint's Row

30

 14

Forspoken

13

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15

 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

14

 17 Pokémon Violet

26

 18 Resident Evil 4

17

 19 Mario Party Superstars

-

 20 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

21

 21 Pokémon Scarlet

22

 22

Dead Island 2

9

 23 Gran Turismo 7

36

 24 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

-

 25 30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

22

 26 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld

31

 27

WWE 2K23

16

 28 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

39

 29 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

29

 30 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

33

 31 Just Dance 2023 Edition

32

 32 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

40

 33 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

25

 34 LEGO 2K Drive

18

 35 Super Mario Odyssey

28

 36 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

23

 37 Splatoon 3

NEW

 38 Park Beyond

38

 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

37

 40 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Tell us your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]