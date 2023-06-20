I understand where @RubyCarbuncle is coming from, having invested close to 200 hours into TOTK myself despite finding many aspects of it to be a slog. For me, it all boils down to this: It's a Zelda game, and I'm a fan of Zelda. I felt obligated to not only see it through to the end, but to explore every significant side adventure possible. I want to stay up-to-date on everything the franchise has to offer, so as not to appear like a "fake fan" who doesn't know about sidequest x, y, or z.

With that said, I didn't hate the game or anything. I'm sure I would have stopped if I was in complete anguish during all that time. But a lot of elements did just feel like they were copied and pasted directly from BotW. Splatoon 3 feels the same way. I'm not against sequels that reuse assets or anything, but you're still traversing the same world map. The sky and depths don't have a whole lot going on.

One aspect where this game really did deliver, though, is the story. I found BotW's plot to be incredibly cringey, if I'm being honest. I didn't care much for the Champions, and the ending felt anticlimactic. I just beat TotK yesterday, and WOW. The endgame did not disappoint. I also really liked the variety of new enemies and bosses, which BotW was really lacking in. But in a lot of other ways, I think the game is kind of a step backwards.

Honestly, I need more time to sit on it and think, but I'd probably give the game like a 7/10. If Horizon: Forbidden West can have a whole new map, why can't this game? (Because, again, the Depths are scarcely populated, in my opinion.) I think this game will age like Skyward Sword--getting unanimous 10/10's at launch, but after a few years when the hype has died down, people will realize more of its flaws.