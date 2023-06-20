The latest UK charts have just dropped, and if you remember last week, then you'll recall that Diablo IV was the game to knock The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's crown off. Well, this week, it's business as usual, as Link's gargantuan open-world adventure has returned to the top, knocking Diablo IV down to number three.
Nintendo's presence in the top forty has remained consistent again this week, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sitting in seventh, while Minecraft hangs in on 11th. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has made a surprise reappearance this week at number 20, while Smash Ultimate punches its way in at 40th.
The highest-charting new release is Codemasters' F1 23, which crosses the finish line in second just behind Link — those Ultrahand vehicles must be fast! Next week, it'll be interesting to see whether Final Fantasy XVI can prove its dominance over Nintendo's giant.
here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
2
|1
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
NEW
|2
|F1 23
|
1
|3
|
Diablo IV
|
7
|4
|God of War Ragnarok
|
3
|
5
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
10
|
6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
4
|
7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|8
|FIFA 23
|
8
|9
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
5
|10
|
Street Fighter 6
|
11
|11
|Minecraft
|
12
|12
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|
24
|13
|Saint's Row
|
30
|14
|
Forspoken
|
13
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|17
|Pokémon Violet
|
26
|18
|Resident Evil 4
|
17
|19
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|20
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|
21
|21
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
22
|22
|
Dead Island 2
|
9
|23
|Gran Turismo 7
|
36
|24
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|25
|30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
|
22
|26
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld
|
31
|27
|
WWE 2K23
|
16
|28
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
39
|29
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|
29
|30
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
33
|31
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
32
|32
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
40
|33
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
25
|34
|LEGO 2K Drive
|
18
|35
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
28
|36
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
23
|37
|Splatoon 3
|
NEW
|38
|Park Beyond
|
38
|39
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
37
|40
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Tell us your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
