Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made quite a lot of major changes to the formula established in Breath of the Wild. Yes, it still feels very familiar in the sense that you're exploring what is effectively the same environment, but entire regions have been altered, you can now go underground, and your power-ups have completely changed the way you interact with the environment.

Changes can be both big and small, however, and in our latest video, the lovely Felix has decided to go over 30 subtle differences between the two games that you might not have noticed yourself. Now, we should clarify that none of these are particularly groundbreaking and probably won't have you spitting out your coffee in shock, but they're definitely cool, regardless.

Of course, if there's anything that you've noticed yourself that we haven't covered here, then be sure to let us know in the comments below.