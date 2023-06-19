Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Checking over the upcoming eShop releases today, our eyes were caught by a rather intriguing pixel art shmup launching on July 20th, 2023.

It looks pretty cool, all told: you have to pilot a number of mech-like vehicles and take on a variety of enemy types by utilising a wide range of weaponry. Yes, the key art features a bunch of overly cute women, but look, it's fine, we guess.

That is, it was fine until we realised what the game was actually called...

Are you ready?

Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES.

Vulvehicles..?! Goodness. We've heard some pretty awful names in our time, but this one is definitely up there as one of the most egregious.

Still, we're willing to give it the benefit of the doubt. Let's check out the official story synopsis and features:

The year is 2010 AD. The Avic branch of the Super Electric Science Institute is home to a quirky ragtag group of researchers from all corners of the galaxy living in harmony. Until one day, the TDF (Terran Defense Force) launched an aggressive armed campaign to eliminate all alien lifeforms on Avic and takes control of the land occupied by the institute. Standing in their way, however, is six beautiful girls armed with 12 different all-purpose armored combat vehicles known as "Vulvehicles".

Can these carefree heroines save their research branch and bring peace back to Avic? [Features] - 6 areas and 24 stages in total.

- 12 unique types of vehicles to play as.

- 5 different difficulty levels.

Will you be downloading Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES when it launches on the eShop next month? Share your thoughts on the name and the game in the comments below.