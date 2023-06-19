Checking over the upcoming eShop releases today, our eyes were caught by a rather intriguing pixel art shmup launching on July 20th, 2023.
It looks pretty cool, all told: you have to pilot a number of mech-like vehicles and take on a variety of enemy types by utilising a wide range of weaponry. Yes, the key art features a bunch of overly cute women, but look, it's fine, we guess.
That is, it was fine until we realised what the game was actually called...
Are you ready?
Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES.
Vulvehicles..?! Goodness. We've heard some pretty awful names in our time, but this one is definitely up there as one of the most egregious.
Still, we're willing to give it the benefit of the doubt. Let's check out the official story synopsis and features:
The year is 2010 AD.
The Avic branch of the Super Electric Science Institute is home to a quirky ragtag group of researchers from all corners of the galaxy living in harmony.
Until one day, the TDF (Terran Defense Force) launched an aggressive armed campaign to eliminate all alien lifeforms on Avic and takes control of the land occupied by the institute.
Standing in their way, however, is six beautiful girls armed with 12 different all-purpose armored combat vehicles known as "Vulvehicles".
Can these carefree heroines save their research branch and bring peace back to Avic?
[Features]
- 6 areas and 24 stages in total.
- 12 unique types of vehicles to play as.
- 5 different difficulty levels.
Will you be downloading Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES when it launches on the eShop next month? Share your thoughts on the name and the game in the comments below.
[source nintendo.co.uk]
Comments (17)
Good Lord, that name...
I love you Japan, never change.
Well maybe on reflection, change a little bit eh?
Imagine being the person reading this on air.
Wait, what's wrong with i.... Ohhhhhhh
I'm still sad the massaging rhythm game never came to Switch.
Oh, thank goodness we have “six beautiful girls” to save us!
It wants to make you think of vaginas. After looking at the picture the title was successful. I understood that Vulvehicles was euphemism for female genitalia. I assume you ride around and shoot things in a vulva-based weaponized car.
The creativity in this kinda thing is second to none with our Japanese friends. G'Lord.
I might never understand how shmups became such a horny gene.
As long as the game itself is good I don't care about its name at all (just like it will most likely be for Triangle Strategy when I finally play it)!
It's worth also mentioning that unless their titles are quite short we rarely mention games by their full names and instead abbreviate them or use acronyms (and even more so Japanese people with their contracted forms which often become the predominant ones, for example リモートコントロール "remote control" becoming リモコン rimokon).
I think that was a successful line of toys in the late 90s.
I prefer six pack dudes instead.
I went through the demo and I really liked the gameplay and the characters! It was easy, but I imagine it's the matter of difficulty level (normal) and playing only first 2 stages
You have to admire the Japanese's commitment to giving absolutely not a single solitary crap about what the world thinks of it, at least.
Cringe. Just…. Cringe.
@ArcadianLegend99 Sony cares far too much what the rest of the world thinks of it. They seem to care little what their homebase thinks of it - and have suffered accordingly.
The world needs Japan to be Japan. It's a better place for it.
Yikes, I thought DRAINUS was a bad title...
Really, I wish the Vulvehicle team weren't drawn so pervy, as the game looks like a decent doujin shmup version of Blaster Master that I would try.
But maybe I'll give them the benefit of the doubt and say they merely romanized 爆裂武装バルビークル wrong, and it should be VAL-Vehicle. And oh yeah, the girls aren't ecchi, they're just drawn that way.
Nothing wrong with cute fictional women, don't gotta be unsure about that.
Tap here to load 17 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...