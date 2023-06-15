Crikey, it's felt like ages since we first heard that The Lara Croft Collection would be coming to the Switch.
Well, we can finally put this one to rest, because Feral Entertainment and Crystal Dynamics have announced that the collection, which contains Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, will debut on the Switch on June 29th, 2023.
Available for pre-order now for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99, the release supports 2-4 player local co-op and focuses on fast-paced isometric action along with some light puzzle solving.
Here's some official info on both titles included:
"Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities; enjoyably easy to pick up, rewardingly difficult to master.
"Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores, and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment, and magical artifacts."
We're hopeful that this will mark the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the Switch and the Tomb Raider franchise. While we're sceptical the reboot trilogy will ever launch on the system, we wouldn't say no to rereleases of the original PS1 games.
Will you be picking up The Lara Croft Collection when it launches this month? Let us know with a comment.
Comments (13)
No thanks to Square Soft......oh wait, thanks for selling that part of the company off. May just want to play these games now.
I've been waiting on this for ages!! I hope we get a physical release. If this is Embracer I wonder if it will be via Limited Run Games?
I’m glad that Feral Interactive has ported another great game series on Switch, but I would’ve preferred Tomb Raider 2013 to be playable on Nintendo’s hybrid console.
It's a bit late for a fruitful relation between Switch and the Tomb Raider franchise I think. For a physical release I would be willing to pay that price, digital at a deep sale.
I would be more excited to see a remaster of the first 2 games in the series.
Very much a last-gasp sale. Games have been out for nearly 10 years, and(based on the sale prices on other platofrms) is a clear attempt to obtain more money than their current valuation (at the lowest discount, buying both games and their DLCs would be less than $10.)
Pretty sure it was included in a Steam bundle I own...still haven't felt tempted to play it.
Would have happily bought the first trilogy, or the first reboot...or even the most recent trilogy. Anything but this.
@Spoony_Tech are you sure about that? You know that Embracer is on the verge of bankruptcy… so, who did it worse?
Something to keep in mind is that Feral Interactive is THE BEST Switch porting studio in the business right now. This bodes well.
Us Tomb Raider fans who own Switch consoles: "Please port over either the TR HD trilogy (Legend/Anniversary/Underworld) or the reboot trilogy!!"
Publisher: "We've heard your requests from our dear fans! Here you go!"
Jokes aside. Isn't Feral the super good at porting to Switch? They did Grid: Autosport and Alien: Isolation right?
@Perryg92 for sure. these are the TR games i would least like to play smh
That doesn't look like any Tomb Raider game I have ever played... and that is most of them and ALL of the first games.
I don't want this and that price seems high too.
Misleading name for the collection here. As these are spin off games. One of which I got "free" on monthly PS Plus offers a few years ago. Come on.
