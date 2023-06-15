Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Crikey, it's felt like ages since we first heard that The Lara Croft Collection would be coming to the Switch.

Well, we can finally put this one to rest, because Feral Entertainment and Crystal Dynamics have announced that the collection, which contains Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, will debut on the Switch on June 29th, 2023.

Available for pre-order now for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99, the release supports 2-4 player local co-op and focuses on fast-paced isometric action along with some light puzzle solving.

Here's some official info on both titles included:

"Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities; enjoyably easy to pick up, rewardingly difficult to master. "Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light, and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores, and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment, and magical artifacts."

We're hopeful that this will mark the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the Switch and the Tomb Raider franchise. While we're sceptical the reboot trilogy will ever launch on the system, we wouldn't say no to rereleases of the original PS1 games.

Will you be picking up The Lara Croft Collection when it launches this month? Let us know with a comment.