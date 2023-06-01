Publisher Enhance Games has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected has now been updated to Ver.2.0.2 on all platforms, adding a number of new options and setting to the game along with a bunch of adjustments and bug fixes.

Let's take a peek at the full patch notes

——–PATCH NOTES V2.0.2 ——–

NOTE: V2.0.2 PLAYERS WILL ONLY MATCH WITH V2.0.2 PLAYERS

[ALL] Added an even harder HYPER option to MANIAC MOD in the MATCH OPTIONS of CONNECTED mode, in LOCAL MATCH and FRIEND MATCH.

(MANIAC MOD settings are now OFF > ON > HYPER)

[ALL] Added HOLD QUEUE and NEXT QUEUE settings in the MATCH OPTIONS of SCORE ATTACK and ZONE BATTLE in LOCAL MATCH and FRIEND MATCH.

[ALL] Added T-SPINS and ALL CLEAR settings in the SCORING TEMPLATE of MATCH OPTIONS of CLASSIC SCORE ATTACK in LOCAL MATCH and FRIEND MATCH.

[ALL] Added HIGHEST AREA CLEAR stats in CONNECTED and HIGHEST ZONE LINES SENT in ZONE BATTLE under STATS: MULTIPLAYER

[ALL] Added an INFO button on the upper right of the FRIEND MATCH lobby, which displays MATCH OPTIONS settings. (Updated settings are displayed in yellow text.)

[PS5/PS VR2] Added PlayStation VR2 Sense controller display when viewing TUTORIALS in VR.

[ALL] Increased EXP points earned in ZONE MARATHON and CLASSIC SCORE ATTACK in EFFECT MODES to be more in line with other EFFECT MODES.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

KNOWN IN-GAME ISSUES (not a comprehensive list):

[PS4/PS5, XBOX] Leaving the game in the multiplayer menu when suspending/putting your system into sleep or rest mode can (if or when your network connection is interrupted at any point) return a network error when trying to access Rankings or matchmaking in Ranked Matches. Please restart the game to fix this.

OTHERS

[SWITCH] Changing the Nintendo Switch system clock to a future time and posting scores in online multiplayer and then resetting it back could prevent your scores from updating in online multiplayer. Please do not change the system clock when playing online multiplayer.

That's yer lot! It's nice to see such a wonderful game being supported so long after its initial release. If you want to know more about what we think of the experience, then be sure to check out our full review for all the details: