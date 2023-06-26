Nintendo is once again proving itself to be the master of optimisation on the Switch, if the estimated file size for Super Mario Bros. Wonder is anything to go by.

As reported by the folks over at Nintendo Everything, the official eShop is currently listing the upcoming platformer at a rather reasonable 4.3GB (quick note: the US eShop lists the game at 4.5GB, so we're guessing the exact figure is somewhere between the two). This is, of course, subject to change over the coming months, but it sounds like you probably won't need to organise a mass clear-out of your SD card anytime soon.

As a comparison, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe came in at 2.5GB at launch, so we can probably expect Wonder to be a much more feature-packed title to compliment the much-improved visuals. Curiously, Wonder is also quite a bit larger than Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, which required only 2.9GB to download.

That's not the only file size that's been revealed, though. Here are a few more from the latest Nintendo Direct to consider as you weigh up your purchases for the remainder of the year:

Super Mario RPG – 8.0GB

Detective Pikachu Returns – 10.0GB

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 13.7GB

WarioWare: Move It! – 1.5GB

Manic Mechanics – 1.4GB

The relatively small file size from Nintendo is a significant difference from Konami's upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will require players to download almost 60GB worth of content for all games and bonus videos. Strewth!