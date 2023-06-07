Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following news last week about the Super Mario Bros. Movie steelbook already being shipped out and sold to some customers in the US, it seems we've now got an official release date.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie social accounts have confirmed the 'Power Up Edition' digital and Blu-ray release will be available in both the US and Canada next week on 13th June 2023.

This version as noted in the trailer below will come with "bonus content", some of which has already been uploaded on YouTube. You can grab it from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Keep in mind, this release date only applies to North America.

"Watch the Power Up Edition again and again and again. #SuperMarioMovie is now yours to own on Digital and Blu-ray in the US and Canada 6/13."