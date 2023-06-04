Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Super Mario Movie made its digital debut last month, so when can we expect to see the physical version arrive?

Following a supposed leak that suggested the Steelbook release would be arriving on 6th June 2023, it seems some Mario fans in the US have already secured their copy. According to reports, a weekly ad by the retailer Target also indicates it could be a Tuesday release next week.

A number of fans on the Nintendo subreddit mentioned how they had already received their copies and others have even been sharing photos on social media platforms. A lot of these copies appear to come from Best Buy. Keep in mind, there's no release date for other regions just yet.

Are you one of the lucky fans who have already got their hands on the hard copy of this movie? Tell us below.