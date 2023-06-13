Following what's been described as a "record-setting 2023", Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest have announced that the event will return in 2024. Was there ever any doubt?

Much like this year, a live showcase will kick off the summer celebrations once again followed by the media/creator-focused 'Play Days' from iam8bit.





Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news: #SummerGameFest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by @geoffkeighley and #SummerGameFest Play Days from @iam8bit Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/guZzZJeD6E June 13, 2023

More details will be revealed in the coming months, presumably with information on the precise dates and some of the publishers we can expect to see at the event.

With rumours percolating of a Switch successor in 2024, perhaps this is the time for Nintendo to embrace live events again. How about it, Nintendo?

Otherwise, it's likely Keighley will bring out another actor to promote an upcoming game or update. Our bets are on Paul Giamatti or Anna Kendrick, but what do you reckon?