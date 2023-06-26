When will the discovery period for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom end? Never, probably. We're fascinated by people's vehicles for sure, but sometimes the most simple, everyday creations are the most surprising. And today's creation has answered a simple question — how much does Link weigh?

Reddit user u/RecommendationOk6842 over on the HyruleEngineering subreddit has shared their latest creation — a pair of weighing scales. We've all got something like this in our home, or have at least seen them, but this simple device — made up of planks of wood, swords, brooms, a wheel, and a Stabilizer Zonai device — could unlock many secrets in Tears of the Kingdom.

Note, there are minor gameplay spoilers in the clip below regarding a certain ability, so if you haven't picked up the game yet for some reason (life is busy!) and you don't want to know anything, then hop out now.

The first secret, however, is Link's weight. RecommendationOk tests many different things in this short clip, but the most striking comparison is that Link shares the same weight as ten apples. Ten apples. Hello Kitty weighs three apples, as u/pjdm91 points out — so Link weighs a bit more than three Hello Kittys.

We have a bag of apples in the NL Towers fridge right now, so we did a bit of weighing ourselves. There are six in the bag, and they're roughly about 100g each. According to this logic, Link weighs 1kg. He weighs the same as an average bag of flour in the UK. Let's not apply real-world logic to the video game, though. Plus, apples come in all shapes and sizes.

What's important is that this could technically be used to create a universal scale of measurement in Tears of the Kingdom. Many impressed responses to the clip have pointed out that players could figure out what the lightest materials and pieces are, which would help particularly when building flying vehicles.

There are some weird discrepancies, of course — two rocks of two different sizes weigh exactly the same, while Link also weighs the same as a Korok and its absolutely huge backpack. But people are already abuzz with ideas on how this will shape Hyrule's "metric system":

There will be some limitations, of course. For one, you can only Ultrahand and stick 21 things together — if you go over that limit, the first thing you stuck will disconnect — so if you're trying to weigh creations, you can really only stick to small things. Unless someone comes up with a smaller set of scales.

Others have wondered whether glueing things together changes the weight value of certain objects. But one frequent question is whether Link's armour and clothing affect his weight. Sadly, it does not. Again, we shouldn't apply real-world logic to it, should we?

Still, what is a basic thing in real life (weight and measurements) is a potential game changer in Tears of the Kingdom. And if you're curious about how much he weighed in Breath of the Wild, according to u/NaCl4u he weighed 14 apples. So he's lost some weight between games, then.