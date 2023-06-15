You might remember at the start of the week we realised that it was possible to make music in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by hitting a Zonai Stake with a beam, the pitch varying based on how deeply the stake is buried in the ground. In our original coverage, we predicted that "it will only be a matter of time before we see the concept pushed further" and sure enough, it has taken a mere three days for some players' creativity to amaze us all over again.

The first demonstration of the in-game build-your-own xylophone managed to get a little jingle up and running, but some players have since managed to use it to recreate some iconic Zelda tunes.

Take, for example, this cover of the Stable Theme by @kody_botw, using a Zonai Beam Emitter that is controlled by hand. The fact that it is working in harmony with the actual track running in the background makes this one all the sweeter.

@maxotunes managed to take this to the next level, fitting the music maker to a turning handle outside Kakariko Village to provide a take on Ocarina of Time's Nocturne of Shadow:

And how about this rendition of The Song of Storms by @kabukichi00? This one removes any human error in the rhythm department by utilising one of the rotating platforms on certain Sky Islands to control the tempo.

Ok, this last one might not actually be a Zelda theme (at least, we don't remember it appearing in any game in the series), but @noteabletony did manage to put together a little snippet of Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. Frankly, it would be rude not to include it.

We are sure that there will be many, many more tunes put to the test over the coming weeks until somebody undoubtedly manages to play 'Megalovania' in full. Come on, it's only a matter of time...

Have you managed to put together an in-game instrument yet? Let us know in the comments.