The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been around for long enough now that a lot of people are finished with the story and are looking for other ways to keep the game entertaining. Fortunately, with a world as big as this, that is a pretty easy task.

We have seen players building huge and intricate vehicles, torturing Koroks in creative ways and discovering even more glitches by the day, but what we hadn't seen was all that many throwbacks to a part of Zelda history that most fans are keen to forget: the 1989 animated series. That is, until today.

Dan Schettini (@joga_dan) has managed to recreate a scene from the show in Tears of the Kingdom, matching all of the details from background locations to Link's outfit. Sure, some of the shots in the recreation make use of TOTK's features a little more than in the original series (we don't remember Link having a Paraglider or Fuse abilities in the '80s), but Schettini's take is pretty spot-on, all the same.

You can find the clip posted as a side-by-side comparison in the tweet below:

Of course, despite Ganondorf and Zelda being fully voiced now, Link is still the silent type so there is no "excuuuse me Princess" to be heard here. Fortunately, the dialogue from the original show comes through at the right time, so we can imagine that those words are coming out of TOTK Link's mouth — as upsetting a thought as that is...

Other in-game recreations that have wowed us so far include Ocarina of Time's 'Song of Storms' and Metal Gear Rex. How long will it be before somebody manages to string together an entire episode of the animated series in TOTK's Hyrule, we wonder?

What Zelda project would you like to see recreated in TOTK next? Let us know in the comments.