We had just about managed to get Bowser's Mario Movie love ballad, 'Peaches', out of our heads after singing it on repeat for the past three months. Now the voice of Bowser himself Jack Black has ensured that we're humming it all over again after he performed the song live at last night's The Game Awards 10-Year Concert.

Dressed in the full king of the Koopas garb that we previously saw the actor wear in the Lyrical Lemonade music video, Jack Black's rocking vocals were accompanied by a full orchestra as he performed the song live to a crowd of fans — who, by the sounds of it, couldn't help but sing along.

The full performance was shared on Twitter by @thegameawards, which you can check out below.

This was not Black's only performance of the night as he also teamed up with fellow Tenacious D rocker Kyle Gass for a performance of the band's hit song 'VIDEO GAMES'. Unfortunately, the Bowser suit was not on for this one. Shame, really...

And just like that, we're back to singing "Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches" all over again. The song's official music video racked up millions of views in its first few days and it is even eligible for an Oscar nomination next year. As annoying as we find the track, the thought of seeing Black perform it in front of the Academy is a pretty funny one.