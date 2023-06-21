Just recently, it was reported that none other than Beyoncé, global superstar and Nintendo DS fan, could have partially been to blame for the rise in inflation in Sweden.
As covered by the BBC, it was suggested that rising prices for hotels and restaurants could be linked to the singer's upcoming tour; her first solo dates in seven years. Indeed, though partially blaming huge demand to see the singer may seem a bit of a stretch, companies such as Airbnb have reported that hotel searches increased dramatically within tour cities after the official announcement, so there does seem to be some validity to the claim.
Over in the UK, however, HSBC has other ideas as to why inflation has remained at a higher-than-desirable rate of 8.7% during May. According to BBC Economy Editor Faisal Islam, it has been suggested that the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have contributed to overall strong video game prices.
As you can see in the above tweet, HSBC's "numbercrunchers" think that a "Zelda" effect might have partially influenced the figures, stating that "strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"".
Okay... sure? We're certainly not experts on world economy, but with Tears of the Kingdom proving to be one of the most successful Zelda entries of all time (selling 10 million copies worldwide in three days, no less) at around £59.99 a pop, it's not inconceivable that it contributed in some small fashion to keeping inflation disappointingly high.
We'd hazard a guess that there are more significant factors at play in the UK economy at the moment than the launch of the latest Zelda, though.
So is Zelda partially to blame for all the high prices at the moment? All those item dupe glitches upsetting the real-world economy, perhaps? Let us know below if you think it's TOTK's fault.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 20
Btw, what is the connection with Beyonce?
I only know her from Single Ladies.
cough...Brexit...cough
With every commodity made harder to drop (talking tails, wings and guts for upgrading armor) and players unwillingness to sell precious gems for rupees, I can see why that would the case
I can’t take that guy seriously with a name like that and working for the bbc.
Anyone else irritated by the phrase ‘computer games’ when no referring to console games or is it just me? It’s probably just me.
publications like this need to stop conflating inflation with price gouging. when you do, its a smoke screen that allows companies cover to continue raising their prices.
TLDR raising prices because beyonce is in town is NOT inflation, it's price gouging. 👍
Wow, I don't think it's one particular thing that influences inflation rates. What causes the most inflation is inducing fear into people that a shortage of X is coming, or even just mentioning that something will become more expensive is enough to drive up prices. Take gas prices for instance. A lot of it is artificial and psychological, but the effects are all too real.
“strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"”
My bro just claimed that there is connection between a price of console games and computer games
Being an economist in late stage capitalism is like being a sports commentator for a dumpster fire.
@ComfyAko @Mattock1987 That 's what people call "videogames" in the UK.
aptly titled indeed, lmao 🤣
What a silly tweet.
Blaming videogames is an old standard for many. But this is a new low.
I question the methodology here. Not an economist, but I don’t see the release of Tears of the Kingdom having a significant and enduring effect on the price of games in general. A short-term effect on the amount of money people spent on video games in the specific sales interval of this game, perhaps. But I don’t think that can legitimately be referred to as “inflation”. It’s spending on one thing, once. TOTK being £60 has not resulted in any change in retail price for the other big-selling games. It hasn’t changed the price if, I don’t know, fuel, groceries, heating your hot water. This is questionable journalism as far as I’m concerned, although not surprising comig from the country that invented questionable journalism
Edit: I mean from the BBC Economics Editor, not Nintendo Life, which is obvs a shining pinnacle of journalistic integrity ✌️
@-wc- Yeah, that's a simple supply/demand story. I don't even see how they relate that to inflation as if it's a fact.
Isn’t it just the maths? TotK has sold lots in the past month in the UK, and its RRP will be higher than the average RRP of games from before then (selling at full price when most games don’t). So when looking at the numbers, it’s helped to drive up the average price of video games during that period.
And if videogames have helped contribute to the overall inflation figure for this period, then technically yes, it’s helped drive up inflation.
I think it’s really funny that he saw the subtitle “Tears of the Kingdom” and went “this is so true”
I'm staying out of this discussion, but games are the best value for money you can get, and yes even $70 TOTK is good value.
@RainbowGazelle Wait, we do? I always called them videogames and so has most of my family.
@RainbowGazelle I live in the UK, and no we don’t if we’re under 50.
Or maybe, just maybe, there are much bigger reasons behind inflation in general and also "computer games" specifically than the release of Tears of the Kingdom?
Stupidity of the tweet aside, great comment @Bobb!
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...