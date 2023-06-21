Just recently, it was reported that none other than Beyoncé, global superstar and Nintendo DS fan, could have partially been to blame for the rise in inflation in Sweden.

As covered by the BBC, it was suggested that rising prices for hotels and restaurants could be linked to the singer's upcoming tour; her first solo dates in seven years. Indeed, though partially blaming huge demand to see the singer may seem a bit of a stretch, companies such as Airbnb have reported that hotel searches increased dramatically within tour cities after the official announcement, so there does seem to be some validity to the claim.

Over in the UK, however, HSBC has other ideas as to why inflation has remained at a higher-than-desirable rate of 8.7% during May. According to BBC Economy Editor Faisal Islam, it has been suggested that the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have contributed to overall strong video game prices.





“strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"” No Beyoncé effect in UK inflation numbers for May - her tour started June…. But numbercrunchers at HSBC says may have been a “Zelda” effect“strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"” pic.twitter.com/1GrJSoeVFW June 21, 2023

As you can see in the above tweet, HSBC's "numbercrunchers" think that a "Zelda" effect might have partially influenced the figures, stating that "strength in computer games prices might have been partly due to release of - aptly titled - "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"".

Okay... sure? We're certainly not experts on world economy, but with Tears of the Kingdom proving to be one of the most successful Zelda entries of all time (selling 10 million copies worldwide in three days, no less) at around £59.99 a pop, it's not inconceivable that it contributed in some small fashion to keeping inflation disappointingly high.

We'd hazard a guess that there are more significant factors at play in the UK economy at the moment than the launch of the latest Zelda, though.

So is Zelda partially to blame for all the high prices at the moment? All those item dupe glitches upsetting the real-world economy, perhaps? Let us know below if you think it's TOTK's fault.