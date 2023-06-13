There are a boatload of video game-themed Easter eggs on Google just waiting to be discovered — you might remember the ink-firing Splatoon one from last year and if you are still yet to search "Sonic the Hedgehog", then we'd suggest fixing that as soon as you can. One more has just been brought to our attention, and it's perfect for anyone who has been on a roll with Katamari of late.

Timed perfectly with the release of We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie earlier this month, you can now roll a ball around your Google search page, picking up the results as if you are the Prince attempting to restore order to the King of the Cosmos' universe.

This little bit of fun was shared on Twitter by @Caddicarus, and we would be lying if we said that we weren't immediately on Google to try it out for ourselves. As explained in the tweet below, simply search for "Katamari" on whichever browser you prefer and then click the animated ball on the right to get rolling.

Sorry if you’ve seen this already but if you search ‘katamari’ on Google, then tap the katamari bouncing on the right, you can pick up everything on Google WHAT pic.twitter.com/23QTTNl7EM June 12, 2023

Just like those that we have seen in the past, this tie-in appears to be available on most browsers on both desktop and mobile (though we'd recommend the former if you want the satisfaction of clearing up a larger screen).

Ok, it might not be the most entertaining way to play Katamari, but it sure did bring a smile to us at Nintendo Life Towers.

Incidentally, we’re working on a review, so watch this space for the NL verdict on the latest reroll.