In the latest debacle surrounding publisher Dispatch Games, digital versions of Radirgy Swag have been delisted from the North American, Australian, and European Switch eShops.

The game, which was published by Dispatch Games in the West, was removed back on April 7th, 2023 for Europe and Australia, and on April 11th, 2023 for North America. As for the reasoning behind the removal, it's probably safe to assume at this stage that Dispatch Games has lost its license to publish the game digitally, after effectively ceasing operations back in August 2022. Radirgy Swag is still available in Japan, having been published by developer RS34.

When we last covered Dispatch Games in September 2022, the company provided some information regarding its status at the time via Twitter, claiming that its entity had not been revoked by the state of Tennessee, but this was simply down to a paperwork issue. Nine months later and the company's status has remained unchanged.

Needless to say, it doesn't look like Dispatch Games' physical line-up will be making its way to customers any time soon. Frustrated users have been frequently reaching out via Twitter for updates on both deliveries and potential refunds, but have been consistently met with silence from the publisher.

We've reached out to both Dispatch Games and RS34 for comment and will update this article with their responses.