The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is looking rather promising, but many Switch owners have been wondering how it will run on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

While we don't have resolution details just yet, an update from Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley has supposedly confirmed it runs at 60FPS on this particular hardware. GoNintendo has also apparently got confirmation that the game runs at 60FPS "even in handheld mode".

Played through the Prince of Persia: Lost Crown demo, 60 fps on Switch. Very smooth, cannot wait to play more. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 12, 2023

This new entry in the Prince of Persia series is described as taking inspiration from Metroidvania structure, and allows players to explore a handcrafted world at their own pace where they solve puzzles, find secrets and can even complete exciting side quests outside of the main mission.

You can learn and see more of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in our previous coverage: