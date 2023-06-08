Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Summer Game Fest 2023 has opened with a big surprise — a brand new Prince of Persia title.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a new action platformer coming to all consoles including Switch on 18th January 2024. We'll be getting more details on this upcoming title at Ubisoft Forward on 12th June.

Ubisoft has revealed that the game has been "inspired by the Metroidvania structure" and is a platforming hack-and-slash adventure, going back to the series' roots.

Here's a summary of the game from Ubisoft:

"Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown lets players explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new time powers, unlocking unique abilities, and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve deeper into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets, and completing exciting side quests. In this epic journey, Sargon will fight his way through mythical enemies, larger-than-life bosses, and vicious traps. By combining combat and platforming skills, players will defeat time-corrupted creatures such as Jahandar, the dreadful Manticore, guardian of the Citadel. Players will be able to express their creativity in a deep and engaging combat system to trigger devastating combos.

While exploring this mythical place, players will be fully immersed thanks to the original soundtrack created by Mentrix. The Iranian-born composer mixes both traditional instruments and modern sounds to guide players from one environment to another. Mentrix will be joined by award-winning composer Gareth Coker bringing his own personal touch to convey the epic scale of the boss fights."

We'll be back on 12th June to find out more about this surprise reveal. In the meantime, share your thoughts on this upcoming game in the comments.