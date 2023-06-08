Summer Game Fest 2023 has opened with a big surprise — a brand new Prince of Persia title.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a new action platformer coming to all consoles including Switch on 18th January 2024. We'll be getting more details on this upcoming title at Ubisoft Forward on 12th June.
Ubisoft has revealed that the game has been "inspired by the Metroidvania structure" and is a platforming hack-and-slash adventure, going back to the series' roots.
Here's a summary of the game from Ubisoft:
"Inspired by the Metroidvania structure, Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown lets players explore a handcrafted world at their own pace. From the majestic Citadel of Knowledge to the colorful landscapes of the Hyrcanian Forest, players will discover a variety of environments inspired by Persian mythology. By acquiring new time powers, unlocking unique abilities, and combining them in combat, Sargon will progressively delve deeper into Mount Qaf, solving puzzles, finding secrets, and completing exciting side quests.
In this epic journey, Sargon will fight his way through mythical enemies, larger-than-life bosses, and vicious traps. By combining combat and platforming skills, players will defeat time-corrupted creatures such as Jahandar, the dreadful Manticore, guardian of the Citadel. Players will be able to express their creativity in a deep and engaging combat system to trigger devastating combos.
While exploring this mythical place, players will be fully immersed thanks to the original soundtrack created by Mentrix. The Iranian-born composer mixes both traditional instruments and modern sounds to guide players from one environment to another. Mentrix will be joined by award-winning composer Gareth Coker bringing his own personal touch to convey the epic scale of the boss fights."
We'll be back on 12th June to find out more about this surprise reveal. In the meantime, share your thoughts on this upcoming game in the comments.
Comments (33)
Oh I am here for this!
This game looks great. Excited to play it in January.
Most Ubisoft games are like having bread and water for lunch but Prince of Persia is one of those franchises people were waiting for for decades.
If this isn't good we might never see a POP game again, so hopefully...
Oh snap!!! Interesting
A super polished 2D platformer from Ubisoft? Is this a dream?
So Sands of Time remake is cancelled for good then?
Erm... What's about that Prince of Persia remake that was announced a long(?) time ago?
Looks like a traditional Prince of Persia game combined with Metroid Dread or even the Strider reboot from a few years ago.
Okay, Ubisoft, I'll bite: you have my attention.
Like the new art direction and mechanics shown here. Looks like a solid title. I'm kind of surprised the release date is after the holidays though. That's curious. Is it a smaller game and they want to avoid the bigger AAA releases? Most gaming budgets are spent by then; except for like gift card money.
Reportedly, this is gonna be a 60fps title on Switch
@Vyacheslav333 Ubisoft have stated recently that the present team were taken off working on the POP: Remake (likely it wasn’t up to snuff) and it has now been moved to another dev team.
In their words it’s back in “conception phase” rather than active development. Take that to mean what you will. Essentially though the remake as we knew it has been canned and potentially started again.
On the plus, this new one looks pretty slick though.
@Vyacheslav333 Taken from the team working on it and rebooted. So it may be a while.
Music doesn’t fit the trailer. Rap doesn’t shoehorn into EVERYTHING
I am beyond excited, I'm currently playing Warrior Within on GameCube!
Hey, look at that. Ubisoft is publishing a game that I’ll actually buy.
@Zach777 I thought it worked
@Vyacheslav333 I call it the Metroid effect, where a hotly anticipated revival of a neglected series enters development hell so a 2D entry gets announced out of nowhere to keep fans happy.
Looks good. I almost didn't pay attention to it because of the music.
I can't believe Ubisoft is making a game that is not an Assassins Far Cry 92 with open world and markers and RPG elements.
Very glad tho. It looks good.
I mean I'm not complaining, it looks decent...
... But it's maybe a bit disappointing when a series has established itself with 3D games and then goes 2D (let's just ignore Metroid for a moment).
This looks like a cross between the 2D Assassin's Creed games (not that I've ever played one), and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.
The prince got a pretty bad haircut
Looks okay, I'd much prefer Sands of Time remake. Or even just re-release it
That music... 🤮 🤮
The prince himself looks ridiculous, but otherwise the gameplay looks fun.
@gcunit Metroid established itself with 2D.
Hmmm... I think I prefer the original.
@EVIL-C If you listen to the voice over in the trailer, this is not the prince but some dude who is rescuing the prince.
Looks alright but I hate the main character's design.
I like the art style. Gameplay looks promising.
Looks like a complete disaster. Music is an horrible American rapping. The hero looks like an ordinary Harlem's gangster. More than ever, this new game's gameplay and atmosphere has nothing to do with Jordan Mechner's masterpiece. I think I'll keep my money.
I like the aesthetic (love how colorful and smooth the artstyle looks), but not a fan of the camera view...even though it pays homage to the original. Sadly I started with Sands of Time so I am used to that camera angle style. Will still get it...I just expect to die a LOT.
I never thought I'd say this, but I actually prefer the butt rock from the early 2000s PoP to this...
Crazy how I was at work today and thinking to myself "I really wish a new prince of Persia game would get made" and then pow, your wish is my command said ubisoft. I even put on that song I stand alone by Godsmack that they used in the warrior within trailers back in the day lol
I do wish it was a 3D POP game though, but I'll take what I can get
great gameplay, awful art direction
