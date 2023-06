Last week, Ubisoft announced it was working on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, releasing on the Switch in January 2024.

Today, at the latest Ubisoft Forward livestream, Ubisoft Montpellier (Rayman Legends) showed off a new cinematic trailer as well as more gameplay footage of the upcoming side-scroller.

Ubisoft has also put out even more footage, discussing how it's "reinvented" the classic IP: