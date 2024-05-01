Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

To start the month of May, All Possible Futures - a game studio co-founded by former Pokémon artist James Turner - has shared a statement about its upcoming Switch release The Plucky Squire, reassuring players it's launching in 2024.

While there's no specific release date just yet, the team is "working hard" to release the 2D-3D storybook adventure "this year", so stay tuned!





This title was originally delayed in August last year, with a Devolver Digital presentation announcing it would be "moving to 2024" at the time. Here's a bit about what to expect from it when it does finally arrive:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.