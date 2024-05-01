To start the month of May, All Possible Futures - a game studio co-founded by former Pokémon artist James Turner - has shared a statement about its upcoming Switch release The Plucky Squire, reassuring players it's launching in 2024.
While there's no specific release date just yet, the team is "working hard" to release the 2D-3D storybook adventure "this year", so stay tuned!
This title was originally delayed in August last year, with a Devolver Digital presentation announcing it would be "moving to 2024" at the time. Here's a bit about what to expect from it when it does finally arrive:
The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.
When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book - destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity - he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.
Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending.
Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure - solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.