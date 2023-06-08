Pokémon HOME's 3.0 update has been live for just over a week now. This update crucially added functionality with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but The Pokémon Company isn't quite done there.

Nintendo of America tweeted yesterday (via My Nintendo News) that players can change a Pokémon's moves when they bring a 'mon from HOME to a linked game. The move has to be from a list of moves it's learned up until that point, but it allows for a pretty big pool depending on what level your favourite creatures are.

Not only that, but Nintendo also teased more "new features" — nothing specific, but it said that they are "being added", so we'll have to wait and see.





This is a pretty cool feature, and a bit of good news for Pokémon HOME, which had a bit of an eventful launch after it was mistakenly announced early and only corrected 24 hours later. We only had to wait a week later, at least.

Scarlet & Violet's previously-suspended Tera Raid Events, featuring Chestnaught, Iron Treads, and Great Tusk, are also back in action next weekend.