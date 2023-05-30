The Paldea Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is full of newbies and familiar faces alike, with many Pokémon from previous generations reappearing in the latest entries. That being said, on launch, there were some notable exceptions where some Pokémon that you might expect to see reappear in the game were not available.

Enter Pokémon HOME support. The implementation of the official transfer app has been a long time coming for Gen IX, but with HOME connectivity now live for Scarlet and Violet, there is a shedload of notable names that can now be brought over to the game.

In this guide, we have listed all of the previously-unobtainable Pokémon that you can now bring into Scarlet and Violet via Pokémon HOME. To be clear, this is limited only to those that have been coded into the game but were not available to catch before transfers were implemented — there are still several Pokémon that you will not be able to get in Scarlet and Violet for the moment.

Thanks to the ever-thorough Serebii.net for confirming much of the list below.