Pikmin featured quite a bit throughout the latest Direct, but one game missing from the line up was Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Surprisingly though, the same game has now received a brand new update, bumping it up to Version 1.1.1.

According to the patch notes, the software icon which appears on the Switch HOME menu and "elsewhere" has been updated. GoNintendo has shared a before and after shot via social media:

The same source mentions how it seems to have been updated for the "sake of consistency" and brings it more in line with the latest releases Pikmin and Pikmin 2 as well as the fourth game on the Nintendo Switch.

"The recently released Pikmin 1 & 2 Switch ports and Pikmin 4 both use the same basic Pikmin logo as this new icon, with a flower serving as the hole in the ‘P’."



This is the second update for Pikmin 3 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch, with the original one (Version 1.1.0) releasing on 24th November 2020.