Ron Gilbert, the mind behind the Monkey Island series, has started sharing some information about his upcoming RPG adventure game and it is looking like a retro delight (thanks, Time Extension).

The as-yet-untitled project is "Best described as Classic Zelda meets Diablo meets Thimbleweed Park" according to the Terrible Toybox website — a trio that we had never imagined together, but a rather tasty-sounding combination all the same.

This is expected to come our way later this year, though the website does flag that things might be pushed back to 2025 — "this is gamedev after all", it notes.

Gilbert has been sharing updates on the game's development on his Mastodon account since the start of this year, with screenshots and tidbits of information getting us increasingly excited to see this concoction of inspirations in action. You can check out some of these snaps below.

To be clear, there is no confirmation that this will be coming to Switch just yet — come on, it doesn't even have a title at the time of writing — but our fingers are crossed.

Just last week, Gilbert announced that Elissa Black (who previously worked on Swords of Freeport, TownCraft, Metrocide and Objects in Space) has joined the unnamed RPG project as a quest designer.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more information on this one over the coming months.

What do you make of this untitled RPG so far? Let us know your hopes in the comments below.