The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Note: Sonic Origins Plus, which launched on 23rd June 2023, is classed as DLC and is not included in the weekly download update.



Switch eShop - Highlights

Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 30th Jun, $29.99) - Laugh it up at your next game night! Whether you’re summoning aliens or snapping colorful photos with your phone’s camera, mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Grab some Joy-Con controllers* or a whole bunch of smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host, Horace. Get moving with 2 to 100 players and compete to see which team can win a certain number of games first! The Everybody 1-2-Switch! game will be available on June 30.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 30th Jun, $59.99) - Enter the Mystery Labyrinth in this offbeat puzzle-solving experience. The city of rain, under the complete control of a megacorporation, is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. Play as Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, accompanied by Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, as you delve into the everchanging realm and get to the heart of the case. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE launches for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 30th Jun, $29.99) - The time-bending murder mystery Ghost Trick returns in HD. After kicking the bucket and becoming a ghost, you acquire the ability to possess and control objects. Uncover Sissel’s unknown past and help unravel mysteries that occurred that fateful night. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective spirits onto Nintendo Switch June 30. - Read our Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective review

Crime O’Clock (JUST FOR GAMES, 30th Jun, $19.99) - There’s no time to waste in this puzzle-exploration game; you’ve got over 40 cases to solve across time and space, spanning eras from the Lost Age to a cybernetic future. In each era, you’ll see how crime scenes develop for different time ticks, and how taking action in one era can change events in another. By traveling through time, meeting characters and resolving each case, your map will change and more adventures will be unlocked. Set your alarms to Crime O’Clock when it launches on Nintendo Switch June 30.

The Lara Croft Collection (Feral Interactive, 29th Jun, $24.99) - Leap into the fast-paced arcade combat and puzzle-packed platforming of two outstanding adventures for tomb raiders of all abilities, whether it is on your own, or on local co-op* with up to four friends. Penetrate dense jungles and navigate elaborate Aztec ruins in Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light and investigate the cursed tombs of ancient pharaohs in Lara Croft & the Temple of Osiris. Blast through hordes of supernatural foes, overcome intricate Challenge Tombs, beat high scores and equip yourself with a massive arsenal of unlockable weapons, equipment and magical artifacts. Start your adventure today! - Read our The Lara Croft Collection review

Switch eShop - New Releases

11111Game (Insane Code, 29th Jun, $9.99) - There are 10 types of people - those who can understand binary and those who can't. With this game, you will easily become 01 of them! Move all tiles on a grid - they perform an addition when merged. You need to make a specific number to gain a score. The blank space in the middle and overflow mechanic help you create the numbers you need and prevent you from scoring randomly. Yes, 11111Game is a 2048 variation for nerds. Learn addition in different bases, even those less popular. 2+2=4? Sometimes yes. Sometimes no. Unlock new skins after completing levels. There is no time limit. Just learn and enjoy chill music.

A Tale For Anna (Top Hat Studios, 30th Jun, $10.99) - This colorful fairytale A Tale for Anna will transport you to an enchanting, mysterious world full of puzzles, magical creatures, and secrets. Enter a kingdom of magic and wonder as you learn the story of young Anna – the last remaining sorceress in the kingdom. One day, Anna (who was raised by a talking cat called Tail) discovers that she has magical abilities. However, these abilities also attract the attention of the evil Queen, who's been spying on Anna through a magic mirror. The Queen has a wicked plan to steal Anna's magic and bring about an age of darkness. She's already taken the first step by sending her servants to kidnap Tail! Explore enchanting worlds with Anna, play tricky minigames, and collect items to help you on your travels. Along the way, you'll learn more about Anna's biggest secret: where she came from. Help Anna to fulfill her destiny and stop the Queen!

Abandon Ship (Plug In Digital, 28th Jun, $24.99) - Engage in piracy and become a hunted Captain. Take command of an 'Age of Sail' ship and her crew, exploring a vast, story-filled world that reacts to your decisions. Engage enemy vessels, fortifications and sea monsters in brutal tactical combat, all framed in an art style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.

ACL Pro Cornhole (Farsight Studios, 30th Jun, $29.99) - Take your backyard skills to the next level and compete professionally in the ACL World Championship against 32 of the top ACL pro players! Immerse yourself in the most realistic Cornhole simulation ever created with accurately motion captured player movement, detailed 3D modeled environment, official ACL bags, and commentary from legendary Cornhole personalities Trey Ryder and Bernie Nabors.

AEW: Fight Forever (THQ Nordic, 29th Jun, $59.99) - Developed by YUKE’S Co., Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit-selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines arcade-wrestling game feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. The All Elite Wrestling promotion is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings more than 50 of the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. More than 10 different game modes, including Unsanctioned Lights Out and Falls Count Anywhere PLUS more than 40 weapons, deep customization, career mode, and mini-games all await in AEW: Fight Forever! - Read our AEW: Fight Forever review

Arcade Archives SPLATTER HOUSE (HAMSTER, 22nd Jun, $7.99) - "SPLATTER HOUSE" is an action game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1988. Take control of the hero, Rick, and use the power of the spirit in your mask to make your way through the cursed mansion to rescue your girlfriend Jennifer. Fight off merciless monsters to get out of the haunted mansion alive! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Army of Ruin (Milkstone Studios, 23rd Jun, $7.99) - Army of Ruin is an auto-shooter in which you guide legendary heroes on a quest to defeat the Armies of Evil. Countless Foes Get hold of a deadly arsenal capable of slaying hundreds of enemies in seconds, and you may have a shot at defeating the fearsome Army Generals! Power in your own hands Use the unique skills of each hero to turn the tides when they least expect it. Enhance your trinkets and equipment and find powerful combinations that will evolve your weapons beyond their limits! Upgrade your arsenal Level up your skills between missions and test new combinations as you keep earning rewards, unlock new equipment to become even more powerful and face the hardest quests. Hundreds of challenges await you! Quick and thrilling experience Army of Ruin has been designed to offer a quick and thrilling game experience, while also focusing on simplicity and fun. Get ready to enjoy the game for hours!

Athanasy (Valkyrie Initiative, 29th Jun, $9.99) - It doesn't have a name. The locals simply call it "the City". Lilies do not bloom here and the sun does not shine. There is no fresh breeze blowing here and you can't hear the birds singing. Josiah Kaviani, a young mathematician and statistician, starts his journey in this underground maze of cramped streets. He is talented and intelligent, but he has one terrible drawback – he is unbearably alone. But soon, Josiah will have a fateful encounter that will turn his whole life and make him break the shell he used to live in. A meeting with someone or, perhaps, something that is hidden in such depths that even the horrific City cannot reach them. Something so secret that the very knowledge of it can be deadly. Something truly monstrous.

Boo Party (eastasiasoft, 29th Jun, $9.99) - Recruited by a sketchy scientist, your job is to enter the site of paranormal disturbances and come back with photographic proof of ghosts and monsters! Boo Party is a top-down pixel art adventure where you interact with NPCs, fulfill special jobs and side quests, find key items and play a wide variety of mini games to get the full scoop on a dozen supernaturally seductive ladies. Explore the mansion at your own pace, complete missions for an interesting cast of characters and snap those photos to document the spicy secrets you uncover… for science! Get ready for a lighthearted and hedonistic adventure that’s sure to bring a smile to your mortal face, all set to a groovy soundtrack by composer OSC!

Bruxa (GAME NACIONAL, 1st Jul, $9.99) - Help this beautiful witch collect all her books and gather as many resources as possible in this lovely platform game. Face small spiders and big bosses in every level. Can you reach the end and preserve as much life as possible? So embark on this challenge and destroy anything that dares to stand in your way.

Burnhouse Lane (Feardemic, 29th Jun, $19.99) - Burnhouse Lane tells the story of Angie Weather, a one-foot-in-the-grave agency nurse attempting to complete five impossible tasks in order to win her life back. It’s a story about death, friendship, and everlasting hope that no matter how bad things get there is always a reason to go on. From Harvester Games, the makers of The Cat Lady (2012), Downfall (2016), and Lorelai (2019), comes a brand new horror experience that will not only take you to some truly dark places but will also make you smile and cry and question life and all the things we take for granted.

Bus Tycoon Night and Day (Appliks Apps Studio, 29th Jun, $13.99) - Start building your transport empire by creating bus routes between as many cites as possible. You can freely build the road network and create traffic lights in order to have a better control of your traffic. The player's company is responsible for connecting service centers to gas stations and connecting these to other cities. This will facilitate the transportation of passengers on the buses, as the buses require fuel and servicing. Purchase a variety of bus models, based on their fuel type and consumption. Update your gas station's fuel supply to unlock newer bus models. Each bus route can accommodate a maximum of eight connections. You can build up to 30 bus stations and vehicles per game. At any time, you can upgrade your bus stations, in order to accommodate more passengers. Moreover, you can sell used vehicles to buy new and even more advanced ones. Your vehicles fuel up automatically if a road connection is available to the central gas station.

ChronoBreach Ultra (Ratalaika Games, 29th Jun, $4.99) - ChronoBreach Ultra is an action platformer about a cute robot with laser weaponry exploring a deadly factory! With unique time-bending abilities and an arsenal with a huge variety weapons, you’ll be pitted against trap-filled levels, dangerous enemies, and huge bosses. Collect circuits to unlock more powerful gear and super stylish skins. Upgrade your cute but deadly drone companion, and even battle for glory in Arena mode. Will you be able to prevent time from stopping forever?

Circuit Superstars (Square Enix Europe, 21st Jun, $19.99) - A sim-meets arcade top-down racer built by racing fans, for racing fans. A celebration of generations of motorsport, focused on driving that feels great – but with a high skill ceiling, that will have you chasing your perfect line lap after lap. Feel the thrill of race craft and strategy and become a Circuit Superstar! Up for a challenge? Try to beat top-tier motorsport, esports and YouTube stars on Circuit Superstars’ version of the world-famous Top Gear Test Track from the legendary BBC TV show.

Classic Racers Elite (Funbox Media, 29th Jun, $29.99) - A Hill Climb racing game where the goal is simple, you are at the bottom of the Hill and like in rally, you must climb to the top as fast as possible. Enjoy the era of the iconic cars and drive them brutally to get the best of them. Retrieve the feeling of racing to score the best time on the leaderboards of the many tracks available. Will you place 1st on the cross-platform online worldwide leaderboards?

Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 23rd Jun, $7.99) - Welcome to Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash, an exhilarating arcade-style game where you can experience the thrill of driving different cars in challenging situations. Each of the 20 cars in the game has its own unique stats, including speed, health points, guns, and special abilities. You’ll need to use your skills to choose the right car for the job and complete your objectives. The game takes place across two different maps: a frozen tundra and a scorching desert. Each map presents its own set of challenges, from icy patches and frozen lakes to sand dunes and rock formations. You can choose to play in either hard or easy mode, depending on your skill level. In the capture zone game mode, you’ll need to drive to specific locations on the map while avoiding the police. The police will be hot on your tail, and you’ll need to use your driving skills to outmaneuver them and reach your destination.

Deadliest Catch: The Game (Ultimate Games, 28th Jun, $24.99) - Take control of your fishing vessel, use realistic gear, battle the dangerous waters of Alaska and become the best crab catcher in the world! Every year, for a few days, experienced crab catchers and rookies face the elements side by side, risking their health and lives. Their goal is to make a fortune and become the best crab catcher. Now you can become one of them! In Deadliest Catch: The Game, you'll compete in dangerous sea rallies as you try to catch more crabs than you ever dreamed possible. The task is not easy - it is a fight against time, fishing quotas, crab migrations and - most importantly - against the sea. Such is your fate in the waters of Alaska!

EchoBlade (eastasiasoft, 5th Jul, $9.99) - Blinded and trapped inside a labyrinthian dungeon tower, every sound you make illuminates your path to freedom! In EchoBlade, danger lurks around every darkened corner, from trap doors and chambers filled with toxic fumes to halls patrolled by crusader knights and more! Explore in first-person perspective and watch for echo patterns that reveal walls, floors and enemies around you. Every footstep, every metal clank of armor or swing of a blade illuminates your path with a wave of sonic resonance. Stride with care to avoid pressure plates that spring traps. Each level features new mechanics, secrets to discover and puzzles to solve. Customize your adventuring experience by assigning colors to different kinds of threats and environmental features. Use your wits and every resource at your disposal to defy fate and escape!

Enclave HD (Ziggurat, 29th Jun, $19.99) - In Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg’Atar by creating a massive rift to permanently separate the forces of good and evil. Now the rift is closing and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil?

Finding Heidi (Red Meat, 22nd Jun, $2.99) - Finding Heidi is a cute, wholesome endless runner side-scroller that uses reverse platformer mechanics to help little Nico the dinosaur find their missing companion Heidi. Interact with moving platforms to ensure Nico's continuous journey, earn points from collectible food, enjoy the beautiful changing landscapes of the Jurassic era and engage in a heartwarming story of finding a lost friend.

Forever Lost: Episode 3 (Glitch Games, 29th Jun, $7.99) - The cult classic finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch™! "adventuring at its best" - TouchArcade "It's a bit like The Room, only with more rooms. " - Pocket Gamer "Creepy, Welcomely Old-Fashioned iPhone Adventure Game" - Kotaku ** The Epic Conclusion To The Forever Lost Saga! ** The truth is near. Look inside. Founded in 1806, the Hawthorne Asylum was active during a time when patients were treated less like people and more like lab rats. Although closed down in the 50’s due to changing ethical standards it is said that experiments were still being conducted for decades to come. This is the concluding episode to the Forever Lost story, if you haven’t played the previous two episodes then please go do that now, we can objectively say they’re awesome. A first person point and click game filled with puzzles, objects, rooms, and more puzzles. Plus there’s an actual story for those players that are so inclined.

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 5.5 to 08 (PROTOTYPE, 29th Jun, $59.99) - Some time has passed since Yuuji Kazami and his friends fought for their lives in a fierce battle, and a new generation of heroines gather at Mihama Academy, which has been reinstated as a "specialist training school. " Taking place in the same world as The Fruit of Grisaia, new characters bring an exciting fresh take in this brand new series! This thrilling story, which unfolds at the reborn Mihama Academy, will undoubtedly excite not only those who have played previous releases, but those who are new to the series as well! The second half of the series collected into one package! "5. 5" is an interlude that illuminates Arisaka's past and the decisions she has made, "06" delves into the secret of Haruto's birth, and then "07" and "08" depict the girls' final battle. GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER is finally complete!

Hamster on Rails (Virtual Arts Studio, DX Gameworks, $14.99) - In "Hamster on Rails", you will join the best and bravest railroad builder on an incredible journey to search for precious minerals and save the beloved Hamster Village. Travel through four intriguing worlds, such as a forest, a desert, and even the medieval era, in a total of 64 challenging stages

Hooligan Simulator – San Gangster Andreas Fight for City, Battle Gangs, Shooter, Police (DEZVOLT GAMES, 24th Jun, $12.99) - Do you want to become a hooligan, be respected by those around you and try any unethical way that can make you rich quickly? Then Hooligan Simulator is a perfect option for you, because you will be able to feel what it is like to be in his role and always have the law on your trail. The city is an opportunity for a hooligan, as he can make a great reputation here and earn as much as possible.

Inner Ashes (SelectaVision, 30th Jun, $14.99) - Inner Ashes is a first-person narrative adventure in which the player experiences how Alzheimer’s affects people and their memories through an emotive story of a father and daughter set in dreamlike sequences. The main character, Henry, must go on an introspective journey through two different realities on his quest to remember why he and his only daughter, Enid, have been estranged for so long. Exploring his mind: Explore Henry's mind manifested as several dreamlike islands that represent different symptoms of Alzheimer’s, and unlock his memories by solving puzzles. Unraveling his story: Find out the truth about Henry and Enid by collecting the fragments of their past. Understanding his illness: Experience the daily life of an Alzheimer's patient and confront their day-to-day struggles.

Medieval Royal Chess: Classic Board Game (Megame, 29th Jun, $9.99) - You can’t divide the world into “white” and “black”, but chess pieces are completely. Choose a side, challenge your friend to a chess duel and challenge him in this popular board game! Calculate the course of the game a few steps ahead, sacrifice pawns, but save the king. Awaken your skills as a strategist, because only in this way you can outwit your opponent and deliver checkmate. If there are no friends nearby, then play against a virtual opponent by choosing one of three difficulties.

Moving Blocks Puzzles (TuanisApps, 29th Jun, $1.99) - More than 150 puzzles await you to be solved! Slide the pieces around the empty box until you form the target figure. The figures to be formed are "identicons", which are pixel like figures formed from encoded words. Moving Blocks tests your ability to solve puzzles, you need to plan your moves to solve them in as less moves and as quickly as possible. Play it during traffic (never while driving!), your commute, on your lunch break or in the bank lines and exercise your brain while having fun!

Noob – The Factionless (Microids, 29th Jun, $39.99) - Follow Baster the Neogician, Drek the Berserker, May the Cartomancer and Logs the Elementalist in their quest for the supreme level, and help them reach their Legendary Class to become part of the elite of the Horizon MMORPG

Picontier (Flyhigh Works, 29th Jun, $24.99) - "Picontier" is a ‘slow life RPG’ that unravels and reveals surprising twists. The hero awakens from a long sleep to find that the appearance of the island is quite different from their memory. Start your life in the town "Magmail" in the center of the island, making your way with help from the caring AI character "Aila".

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator (Tunnel Vision, 27th Jun, $8.99) - A relaxing 3D environment where you experience life as a rubber duck, Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is an experiment to induce calm and bliss. You're up for a reinvigorating stay at your favorite seaside pool. Or mountain pool, if you prefer the snow. You are not alone. More than 100 different ducks will slowly and happily fall into the pool with you, each with their own style and demeanor. Float on the water, sunbathe, dip your beak, go down the slide. The radio is playing a nostalgic tune. Here comes the night. Look at the stars. Turn off the radio, listen to the waves in the dark. Dream. The sun is rising. The sky is blue. Slide down into the second pool. An airplane is rushing somewhere, there's stuff to do. Not for you. Live in the present moment, enjoy life. Everything is going to be alright.



Quick Race (SOURCE BYTE, 22nd Jun, $5.49) - Everything you need to do is very simple – just race and overtake every other car on the track to win the race! Quick Race is a simple racing game where you can compete with AI or on a split screen with your friend. Main features included in the game: - Tournament mode - Topdown camera mode - 10 tracks with different shapes and surfaces - the ability to change the time of the day - the ability to change AI difficulty - different types of cars - split-screen - the changeable amount of laps - simple steering "Quick Race" is definitely not a simulation game, but the steering is designed to imitate real steering as closely as possible. Remember to be a nice driver to the other cars, otherwise they won't be nice to you and you may end up crashing into a wall or going off the track. So what are you waiting for? Grab the key and put it in your racer's ignition!

Ray’z Arcade Chronology (ININ Games, 30th Jun, $49.99) - Blast your way through 3 legendary arcade Shoot 'em ups of the 90s! Pilot the RVA-818 X-LAY in RayForce with its revolutionary ""dual-layer attack"" system and face the AI Con-Human's defenses. RayStorm has you fight the rebellious Secilian Federation with the R-Gray. In RayCrisis, survive the antivirus systems with your Waverider and take down Con-Human while keeping your ""Encroachment"" level low. Enjoy the new HD versions of RayStorm and RayCrisis on Nintendo Switch with crisp polygonal graphics. R-Gear is not included in the Download Version of Ray'z Arcade Chronology.

RayStorm X RayCrisis HD Collection (ININ Games, 30th Jun, $39.99) - Set in a parallel universe to the original RayForce, the Earth and humanity have prospered enough to expand space colonies all the way into the arm of Orion in RayStorm. To maintain security, Earth imposes martial law, but a federation of colonies led by the colony of Secilia overthrows the Earth’s government and plans to obliterate the planet and all the people on it. To counter this, Earth sends out a covertly-developed fighter codenamed the R-Gray in hopes of penetrating the Secilian atmosphere and obliterating Secilia’s base of operations, the Juda Central System. RayCrisis is set in a cyberspace environment and marked a style departure from the rest of the series. As a prequel to RayForce, it details the events during which the supercomputer called Con-Human gained sentience and rebelled against its human creators.

Shootvaders: The Beginning (7 Raven Studios, 29th Jun, $6.99) - Your mission: blast out of this galaxy and find an exotic new planet and new possibilities for all of humanity. We have reports there are hostile forces gathering from all corners of the universe. The alien scum will stop at nothing to destroy you! Story: Your mission briefing, Captain Dorin Fischer, is to save the future of humanity by finding a place for us to live. Your training has prepared you to drop into a combat trance as you mow down endless aliens hostiles, but to succeed you'll need expert combat reflexes and piloting skills. Enemies will come in waves. Stay alive as long as possible to collect salvage to upgrade your ship. But your enemies are improving too, each wave they will get stronger. The only path to the promised new world is to travel through space-time: a gateway between galaxies. Be warned, touching a crystal inside the gate could have dire consequences.

Silent Paws (Ultimate Games, 3rd Jul, $4.99) - Play as a fox exploring a mystical world filled with wonder and magic. Step into the shoes of a curious fox and journey through enchanted forests, hidden caves, and ancient ruins to uncover the secrets of this magical land. As you explore the world of Silent Paws, you'll encounter a variety of obstacles. You must navigate through the lush environment, using your cunning and agility to progress, you'll uncover the rich history and lore of the world, revealing the story of the world.

Sokoball Dreams (Weakfish Studio, 1st Jul, $5.99) - Sokoball Dreams is a stunningly immersive puzzle game that challenges players to think strategically and creatively in order to solve increasingly difficult challenges. With its simple yet elegant design and intuitive controls, this game is sure to delight players of all skill levels and provide hours of challenging and engaging gameplay. The game's minimalist approach to design is truly impressive, with each level featuring only the essential elements needed to create an intriguing and challenging puzzle. Players must navigate a variety of obstacles and challenges, using their wit and problem-solving skills to move boxes to their designated locations with the least possible moves. As they progress through the game, the puzzles become increasingly complex, testing the limits of players' abilities and forcing them to think outside the box in order to succeed.

Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams (ChubbyPixel, 29th Jun, $7.99) - Suicide Guy: The Lost Dreams will challenge you in the insane fantasies of the Guy. Try to find a way escape and wake up through lunatic worlds and wacky creatures using only your intuition and imagination.

The Lost and The Wicked (Top Hat Studios, 30th Jun, $9.99) - The Lost and The Wicked is a Brutal Twin-Stick Psycho-Thriller. After a shipwreck you wake up in a wicked world with no memory of who you are. Fight through hectic gameplay with a unique grunge art style and original 2+ hour soundtrack as you discover your past and what you did to end up here. This story is a character study with themes of regret, facing your fears, and confronting your past. Story The calm before the storm. . . Discover your past, who you are, where you came from. . . wait how did you get here? What are these creatures? Gameplay The wicked get faster, stronger and deadlier. . . but so does your arsenal. Unlock weapons and abilities as you continue on your journey and discover your past. Bosses These creatures seem stronger than the rest. The wicked speaks. . . Fight unique bosses and increase your strength in the process.

Tower Up (EntwicklerX, 29th Jun, $2.99) - Build your highest tower up in the sky and higher. The tiny tower residents are part of your work, they are happy if the tower is rising through the clouds into the outer space. Let them discover new worlds and planets, far from the earth.

Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023 (GOGOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 23rd Jun, $8.99) - Strap yourself in and get ready to traverse stunning landscapes, conquer challenging roads, and deliver a wide variety of orders to satisfied customers across the globe! In Truck Simulator, you assume the role of a dedicated delivery driver tasked with picking up a wide range of orders and ensuring their safe and timely delivery to the final customer. From small packages to oversized cargo, you'll encounter a variety of challenging deliveries that will put your driving prowess to the test

Vision Soft Reset (Top Hat Studios, 30th Jun, $9.99) - Peer into the future in this time-travelling Metroidvania. Run, jump, shoot and more through varied environments as a clairvoyant cyborg on a mission to prevent a looming planetary disaster. It's a classic 2D action-adventure revamped with modern sensibilities and a plethora of new mechanics.

Volleyball Heaven (Gamuzumi, 28th Jun, $17.99) - When Kayla Perrin leaves her small town to take an athletic scholarship at Asgard College, she thinks she has reached heaven on earth. As captain of the College’s volleyball team, Kayla soon finds herself striving to balance her academic studies with athletic commitments and extra-curricular activities. As she molds clashing personalities into a cohesive team, Kayla re-examines her own past. Volleyball Heaven focuses on five young women facing their deepest fears and finding friendship and love.

WW2: Bunker Simulator (Art Games Studio, 29th Jun, $14.99) - ACHTUNG! You are an American soldier. One of the distinguished 101st Airborne Division. Soldiers of 101st fought hard and died but they followed orders. They made things that others couldn't. Do you want to be remembered? You'll have to earn it. Your companions have captured the German bunker during the Battle of Normandy, and your task is to defend it at all costs. Defend your bunker! It won't be easy though. Soldiers are humans and between fighting, they need to rest, get fed, and regain their energy. The enemy won't wait for you to get ready. The day is short. Many tasks await you.

Your Computer Might Be At Risk (Tenebris Studio, 29th Jun, $11.99) - 'Your Computer Might Be At Risk' is a first-person narrative puzzle game. Locked up in a room after a mysterious car accident, you must figure out how to escape while surviving dangerous trials and solving dozens of puzzles. Narrated in parallel, twenty years later your son unravels the story of your mysterious vanishing.

