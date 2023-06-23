Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Mario Movie ended up banking over $1 billion at the global box office in the end, making it one of the most successful animated movies in the history of cinema. It seemingly surpassed the expectations of even Nintendo and Illumination.

With this in mind, Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri of Illumination have now issued special messages to thank fans for helping to ignite the film's success:

Shigeru Miyamoto: "Hello, I'm Shigeru Miyamoto from Nintendo. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first film with which Nintendo was directly involved with production. We feel very fortunate that so many people around the world have watched this movie. Thank you all so much. We hope you'll continue cheering for Mario's team. Thank you!"

Chris Meledandri: "Hi, I'm Chris Meledandri from Illumination. The response to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been beyond my wildest imagination. In my entire career, I've never witnessed such passionate, engaged, and excited fans. As a result of fans championing the film, many more people around the globe have now discovered the magic of Mario. I want to thank you all for supporting this film with such great enthusiasm."

pic.twitter.com/dFYjZ2dcYm Here’s a video message from Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo and Chris Meledandri of Illumination, the co-producers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, to express their appreciation to all of our fans for watching the film. #SuperMarioMovie June 22, 2023

If you haven't watched the movie yet, or are eager to watch it again - the Super Mario Bros. Movie steelbook, DVD and 4K Blu-ray are now available instore. You can also purchase the film digitally or watch it via streaming services.