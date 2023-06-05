At this point, we have resigned ourselves to the fact that we are going to be discovering new things in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for months if not years into the future. For the time being, we are stumbling over these new discoveries each and every day, but some hidden features require a little more digging, it seems.

One example of this is the recent discovery of two hidden paraglider fabrics that are currently not obtainable in the game by any traditional method — quest rewards, chest openings, amiibo scans etc. (thanks, Eurogamer).

These fabrics were uncovered by dataminers and showcased in a video of all of the game's paraglider designs from YouTube channel Lootward. You can find the full video here. While we will not be adding pictures of the designs themselves to this article, we will discuss what each one is called and looks like in the following paragraph, so only read past the following picture of a Korok if you don't mind finding out what is hidden in the game.

The two designs in question are titled 'Princess Zelda' and 'Gerudo King Fabric' and both borrow heavily from the outfits worn by the respective lead characters in the game. Interestingly (according to the fan site Universo Zelda), the fabrics seem to only be unlocked by amiibo compatibility, corresponding to the ID codes 1049 and 1050.

At the time of writing, neither of these codes match any currently-available amiibo figures (the recently-released Tears of the Kingdom Link design had the code 1048), leading to some speculation that amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf in their TOTK stylings may be on the horizon for a future release.

This would not be the first time that a Zelda game was pre-loaded with amiibo unlocks before the figures were available. Breath of the Wild included the rewards for scanning a Skyward Sword and Majora's Mask figure prior to either one's release, so it is not inconceivable that a similar method has been undertaken in Tears of the Kingdom.

Whether more amiibo are around the corner remains to be seen, but one way or another, we imagine that we will find out the official method for getting these hidden fabric designs at some point over the coming months.

For the full rundown of which glider fabrics you can unlock in the game at the moment, be sure to check out our guide below.