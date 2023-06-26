Mario is following in the footsteps of Pokémon, as Nintendo has teamed up with snack company Mondelez International to create some official Super Mario Bros. Oreos.

Launching in North America on 10th July, these limited edition packs of cookies (or biscuits, depending on where you're from in the world) can contain 16 different kinds of designs, featuring characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and Bowser, to a Super Star, Bloopers, Spiny, and — of course — a power mushroom.

The fun little trailer features lots of cookies tumbling through a Mario-style level and knocking against glasses of milk, all to recreate the iconic World 1-1 theme from the original Super Mario Bros.

Peach isn't among the cookies, but that's because you need to find all 16 of them to save her. Whatever that does, we don't know yet. But we could probably force ourselves to buy lots of Oreos just to find all 16 designs.

It's a no-brainer move from Nintendo — The Super Mario Bros. Movie's huge success coupled with the announcement of a brand new 2D Mario game in Super Mario Bros. Wonder means that the plumber is probably the most popular he's ever been

We just hope the packs of cookies end up making it overseas because they've only been announced for North America so far. Oh well. Check out the official Oreo website for more details on the collaboration.