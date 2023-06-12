Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Music is a hugely important part of roleplaying — whether it's an RPG or a tabletop game, it sets the mood and the tone perfectly. But what if you combine the world of musical theatre and roleplaying? You get Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, which is coming to Switch on 3rd August.

Originally a PC-exclusive, Stray Gods was revealed to be coming to consoles, including Switch, on 3rd August 2023 during the Future Game Show Summer Showcase 2023. First announced back in 2019 by Australian developer Summerfall Studios, the game was originally known as Chorus: An Adventure.

Headed up by David Gaider, lead writer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and creator of the Dragon Age series with music composed by Austin Wintory, Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, Simon Hall, and Jess Cerro, the game is a choice-based RPG inspired by Buffy: The Vampire Slayer's "Once More, With Feeling" episode. The decisions you make and the paths you walk will impact the story, including the closing number (the ending, of course), so ally yourself wisely.

Here's a look at the game's gorgeous hand-drawn aesthetic and choice-based gameplay:

And the voice cast is absolutely stacked. Laura Bailey stars as Grace, a college dropout who has been granted the powers of a Muse. She has to use this power to find out how her predecessor passed away and decide who to ally with along the journey. The Greek Gods live amongst people, and you can also romance four of the characters.

Joining Laura Bailey is Troy Baker as Apollo, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Persephone, Felicia Day as Athena, and many, many more. Here's the full voice cast below:

Laura Bailey - Grace

Troy Baker - Apollo

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn - Persephone

Janina Gavankar - Freddie

Khary Payton - Pan

Ashley Johnson - Calliope

Felicia Day - Athena

Abubakar Salim - Eros

Rahul Kohli - Minotaur

Allegra Clark - Hecate

Merle Dandridge - Aphrodite

Erika Ishii - Hermes

Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer - Venus

Anjali Bhimani - Medusa

Kimberly Brooks - Oracle

Anthony Rapp - Orpheus

Hand-drawn visuals, musical gameplay, and impactful choices, all rolled into a tabletop roleplaying game experience. There's nothing quite like Stray Gods, and it's coming to Switch on 3rd August.

Will you be taking to the stage later this summer with the Stray Gods? Give us a song in the comments.