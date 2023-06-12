Music is a hugely important part of roleplaying — whether it's an RPG or a tabletop game, it sets the mood and the tone perfectly. But what if you combine the world of musical theatre and roleplaying? You get Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, which is coming to Switch on 3rd August.
Originally a PC-exclusive, Stray Gods was revealed to be coming to consoles, including Switch, on 3rd August 2023 during the Future Game Show Summer Showcase 2023. First announced back in 2019 by Australian developer Summerfall Studios, the game was originally known as Chorus: An Adventure.
Headed up by David Gaider, lead writer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and creator of the Dragon Age series with music composed by Austin Wintory, Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, Simon Hall, and Jess Cerro, the game is a choice-based RPG inspired by Buffy: The Vampire Slayer's "Once More, With Feeling" episode. The decisions you make and the paths you walk will impact the story, including the closing number (the ending, of course), so ally yourself wisely.
Here's a look at the game's gorgeous hand-drawn aesthetic and choice-based gameplay:
And the voice cast is absolutely stacked. Laura Bailey stars as Grace, a college dropout who has been granted the powers of a Muse. She has to use this power to find out how her predecessor passed away and decide who to ally with along the journey. The Greek Gods live amongst people, and you can also romance four of the characters.
Joining Laura Bailey is Troy Baker as Apollo, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Persephone, Felicia Day as Athena, and many, many more. Here's the full voice cast below:
- Laura Bailey - Grace
- Troy Baker - Apollo
- Mary Elizabeth McGlynn - Persephone
- Janina Gavankar - Freddie
- Khary Payton - Pan
- Ashley Johnson - Calliope
- Felicia Day - Athena
- Abubakar Salim - Eros
- Rahul Kohli - Minotaur
- Allegra Clark - Hecate
- Merle Dandridge - Aphrodite
- Erika Ishii - Hermes
- Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer - Venus
- Anjali Bhimani - Medusa
- Kimberly Brooks - Oracle
- Anthony Rapp - Orpheus
Hand-drawn visuals, musical gameplay, and impactful choices, all rolled into a tabletop roleplaying game experience. There's nothing quite like Stray Gods, and it's coming to Switch on 3rd August.
Will you be taking to the stage later this summer with the Stray Gods? Give us a song in the comments.
Comments (5)
Serious cast. May have to give this a look.
To me 'RPG' suggests combat of some kind, which this doesn't seem to have? But it does sound very original and fun, I'd be up for giving it a go.
I'm sorry, but this does not look good. Spectacle is built into the fabric of what makes a musical a musical. This motion comic animation choice does it no favors. The songs shown are also quite flavorless. Good premise and cast, though. I'd like to be pleasantly surprised.
@Dogorilla yeah me too but whenever I hear RPG I think of a exp/lv up system.
I wonder who is the artist behind the character design. It reminds me a lot of Gabriel Picolo's style, but not exactly the same
