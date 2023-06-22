The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and surprising absolutely nobody, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom once again lands in first place with another 31,151 copies sold. This marks the sixth consecutive week that Link's latest has held onto the top spot, and it leads by some margin this time.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to pull into second place, with 7,489 sales this week, while last week's runner-up Diablo IV has dropped down to fifth, selling 4,902 copies. This has been enough to push Breath of the Wild out of the running after it previously appeared in the top ten, benefitting from some spill-over in interest from TOTK.

Excluding Street Fighter 6, the rest of the chart is awash with Switch titles. Front Mission 1st: Remake debuts at number six, with 4,891 sales in its opening week, while the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to sell well (because of course they do).

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software sales in full:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 31,151 (1,672,070) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,489 (5,336,478) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,753 (3,165,440) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,550 (1,101,167 total) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 4,902 (total 29,277) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) – (New) – 4,891 remakes (4,891 total) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,766 (33,630 total) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,362 (cumulative total of 5,053,556) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,315 (cumulative total of 4,038,838) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,309 (5,215,546 in total)

Over to hardware now, and the Nintendo Switch OLED once again leads the pack, selling 50,094 units compared to Sony's PlayStation 5 in second with 46,830. The competition between the two is much closer than we have seen in previous weeks, so perhaps the tides will change soon with the release of Final Fantasy XVI.

Elsewhere, Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X continue to sell well from the Diablo IV bundle. Historically, the consoles don't achieve the strongest sales in Japan, so it is nice to see some change from that end.

It's a shame that they leave the New 2DS LL all lonely down at the bottom this time, though...

Here is the Japanese hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 50,094 units (total of 4,834,791 units) PlayStation 5 – 46,830 units (cumulative total of 3,202,185 units) Switch – 17,173 units (cumulative total of 19,376,924 units) Switch Lite – 14,141 units (cumulative total of 5,348,708 units) Xbox Series S – 6,520 units (cumulative total of 259,511 units) Xbox Series X – 6,458 units (cumulative total of 201,510 units) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,421 units (cumulative total of 515,613 units) PlayStation 4 – 1,340 units (cumulative total of 7,876,948 units) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 47 units (cumulative total of 1,191,781 units)

