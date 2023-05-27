In some surprising news, Square Enix has today announced a "new adventure" in the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series for the Nintendo Switch.
It's part of the 25th anniversary of the Dragon Quest Monsters series. Beyond this, and some anniversary artwork, no other information has been revealed just yet.
The first game was originally released on the Game Boy Color back in 1998 (known as Dragon Warrior Monsters in North America), with the anniversary date scheduled for 25th September this year. You can view the announcement trailer above.
Awesome. Always liked some DQM.
Wonderful news for all DQ fans. Rejoice.
I'm all for some 'mon collecting. I haven't played the previous Monsters games. I loved Builders (I wish they'd work on a third entry) but DQ treasures really disappointed me despite it being something that I should have loved in theory, maybe they will be able to win back my trust with this.
Dragon Warrior Monsters was such an amazing game. I loved it more than Pokémon and I am quite excited to revisit the series
Hopefully with better music this time
Still hoping for Dragon Quest Builders III.
Square Enix games still coming to Nintendo systems is very promising. It honestly looked like the already announced Infinity Strash, Front Mission 2 and 3 was the end.
They couldn't ignore Pokemon sales numbers.
I really hope the new DQM game will get PS4 / PS5 version in the future.
I want the 60fps performance on PS4 / PS5 machines than 30fps on Switch.
Nice, played the original back on GBC and it was pretty fun. Still remember the "Dark Drium" mistranslation.
