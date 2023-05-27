Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In some surprising news, Square Enix has today announced a "new adventure" in the Dragon Quest Monsters spin-off series for the Nintendo Switch.

It's part of the 25th anniversary of the Dragon Quest Monsters series. Beyond this, and some anniversary artwork, no other information has been revealed just yet.

The first game was originally released on the Game Boy Color back in 1998 (known as Dragon Warrior Monsters in North America), with the anniversary date scheduled for 25th September this year. You can view the announcement trailer above.

