Capcom's already had quite an amazing run this year with games like Street Fighter 6, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and a new Mega Man compilation.

To continue this success and mark its 40th anniversary, it's now announced its global digital livestream event will be returning next Monday on 12th June. Fans can look forward to "new information" about Capcom's "upcoming releases and future titles".





See you there!



📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games.See you there! June 6, 2023

According to the Capcom website, this showcase will run for approximately 36 minutes. The game lineup hasn't been revealed for this show just yet, but there are a number of titles just around the corner including the return of Ghost Trick later this month.