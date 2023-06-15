Atlus has a habit of putting restrictions in place when it comes to streaming its new game releases. While it's understandable in certain cases, in more recent times it's arguably got a bit heavy-handed in recent times with the re-releases of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden.

As of this week though, it's relaxed some of these rules - with Siliconera noting how the company has updated its guidelines for Persona 5 Royal. It now allows content from the "entire game" to appear in video uploads as well as streams.

This was the original message it shared prior to the game's release back in October last year:

"To allow as many users as possible to enjoy Persona 5 Royal, we ask that you refrain from posting the following segment of the game: From December 12th to the ending."

Before now, content creators weren't meant to upload content from the third semester of P5R. And although Atlus easing up with story spoilers, it still expects anyone who uploads its game footage to tag it with appropriate spoiler warnings and display copyrights for Sega and Atlus.

You also shouldn't just upload videos of "the soundtrack", and you still can't lock any footage behind a site with a paywall.

This update also follows the announcement of Atlus' new strategy game spin-off Persona 5 Tactica, which was yesterday confirmed for the Switch and will be released later this year on 17th November 2023.