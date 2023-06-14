Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase recently, Persona 5 Tactica has now been officially confirmed for the Switch.

It will be released worldwide alongside other versions on 17th November 2023. As the name kind of suggests, this is a new tactical RPG based on the fifth entry in the series. Here's a bit about it direct from the PR:

"Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game."

Unfortunately, Persona 3 Reload has also been confirmed for additional platforms, but the Nintendo Switch has not been listed as one of these systems. This remake will be releasing in "early 2024", so if we hear any updates about a Nintendo version, we'll let you know.