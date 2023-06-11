The rather brilliant Game Builder Garage is two years old today. Created from Nintendo EPD 4, the team behind the Nintendo Labo, Game Builder Garage was designed to help budding developers get creative and learn how to create their own games.
Over the past two years, we've seen some sublime creations, many of which are inspired by Nintendo's IPs, such as some unique Mario Party-style minigames and a brand-new Metroid fan game. We want to highlight some of our favourites — but also hear from you all and see your creations, if you have them to hand.
While the English Game Builder Garage sharing page has been closed down, fans have built a spreadsheet to keep everything archived and allow people to continue sharing and experiencing their creations. You can find out more about that through P̒̌͒sͥ̇y̔cͣ͌̍rͫ̔ȏw̾͆̇̑'s video.
Before we dive in, we want to thank reader DwaynesGames for suggesting that we celebrate this game back on Labo's anniversary. It's been a while since we've revisited Game Builder Garage here at NL, but shining a spotlight on more than just the "big" creations seems like the perfect way to invite people in.#
To kick us off, Reddit used K3N-K3N has created a simple and cute little Rubix Cube-style game where you need to match up the colours and tiles as quickly as you can.
Pianist_Ready has shown off the beginnings of a Mario Kart-inspired racer, and with some fine-tuning, we think this will be brilliant.
Another person has taken it upon themselves to recreate Sonic Frontiers in pixel art style. Doug's take on the game showcases the first two islands and a miniboss, demonstrated by Sonic Overtime here:
YoBoiNJ's Wuzi is a momentum-based FPS that focuses on a high score-based gameplay loop:
A Upper's Super Mario 3D Isle is, honestly, brilliant. Mill Rev has taken a look at this one, and it blends Super Mario World, Paper Mario, and the 3D Land/World games perfectly.
And we've had Mario soccer, but what about Pokémon soccer? Zonakylez's brilliant use of textures to make 3D models makes for a fun little game.
We could keep on going here, but we wanted to grab just a handful of ones that stood out to us. The r/GameBuilderGarage subreddit is an amazing place to find games and share your work, and YouTube and Twitter are also both full of creativity and fantastic communities of dedicated Game Builder Garage fans.
Not only that, but VideoDojo is also hosting the Game Builder Garage 2nd Anniversary Game Jam. Check out the website for more details on what looks to be a brilliant little project, or watch VideoDojo's video explaining what you need to do.
So, we may have picked out some more recent gems from this fabulous game development kit, but we want to hear from you too, lovely readers. Vote in our polls below and let us know your thoughts on Game Builder Garage in the comments.
Comments (9)
It’s a shame Nintendo didn’t include online functionality to Labo VR. That would excite me much more.
Such amazing content. Bravo to all.
I really really struggled to get into the methodology of this thing. Growing up in the 80s with Basic, through Amos and Blitz, and lately SmileBASIC... I'm a "typing" coder, and the "drag/connect" stuff didn't work for me, but..
Daaang, that's some some great examples of the power that can be accomplished if you know what on Earth you're doing with the tech!
@Jayenkai : Same. I didn't like the "drag/drop" component of the experience, which dissuaded me from seriously trying to make anything.
I used to play a lot of ZZT (from Epic Games, of Fortnite fame) in my late primary school and early high school years, and the game had its own programming language which was easy to pick up, with a lot of possibilities for those clever enough. I've never learned to code, but this is perhaps as close as I've ever gotten to it.
But man, oh, man, I would LOVE a new WarioWare DIY. I managed to make some fairly sophisticated games with those limited tools that I'm still very proud of. Weirdly, I never shared them online, which I regret in hindsight.
@Jayenkai Yeah, with Game Builder Garage some simple things which you could do with a couple lines of code might take a ton of time and space. It's a cool game/thingie, but not worth the time required to make anything.
The problem I think wasn’t necessarily with the drag and drop, it was there was no way to encapsulate parts of the game logic, so you just end up with an unmanageable spider’s web of components all over the place.
If it was possible to group parts of your game up into boxes that could be closed so you didn’t have so much clutter everywhere it would have made it much easier to work with.
Also, I think it needed much better texture and sprite tools. Animating sprites requires such a huge amount of manual work when all that should be needed is just to be able to load a sequence of drawn images.
An update or sequel with much better tools could be truly excellent, but I don’t think it sold well enough for Nintendo to try again sadly.
@Sisilly_G Oooh, a new WarioWare DIY would be amazing, but I get the feeling this is probably the direction they're going instead. Which is a shame. I thought the tutorial for WWDIY was really well made.
Wow I completely forgot this game existed.
To be honest, they should have just released this for free. And made all the content playable for free and allowed upload to public behind Nintendo Online. We are in a post Roblox, Fortnite and a million other free UGC world. The tools seem too obscure for mass success, they needed to counterbalance that with a massive open gate to play.
This could have really been something had Nintendo made a proper level sharing system.
