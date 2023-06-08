If you're looking for more ways to use an N64 gamepad on modern systems, don't worry because the talented team at 8BitDo has got you covered. It has unveiled a "Mod Kit" for the original Nintendo 64 controller, with limited pre-orders available now for $39.99 USD and stock shipping on 17th June 2023.
In brief, this controller allows Nintendo 64 fans to "easily modify" their original N64 wired controller and convert it into a Bluetooth controller, for use with modern systems like the Switch and Android devices.
This kit comes with a Hall Effect Joystick to "greatly increase the life of the joystick" and the Rumble Pack section includes a built-in rechargeable battery compatible with a Type-C port. It takes about 1-2 hours to recharge and has a battery life of around 8 hours.
There's no soldering required, so it's as easy as opening up the N64 controller's case and slotting in the new PCB. Here's a look:
