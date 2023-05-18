After Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold an astonishing 10 million copies within its first three days of sale, it was clear that we'd start to see more instances of the game reaching incredible milestones in various global regions.

This time it's Japan's turn, and according to Game Data Library over on Twitter, the latest entry to the Zelda franchise now sits comfortably in the top ten biggest game launches of all time in the region. With 2,240,000 launch sales, it comes in 7th place, behind the likes of Final Fantasy VIII, Pokémon Black and White, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, yet ahead of behemoths such as Final Fantasy VII and Monster Hunter: Rise.





May 17, 2023

Of course, with 4,050,000 sales, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remains at the top of the pile, followed by Splatoon 3 with 3,450,000 sales. With such a wide gap between the first and second positions, it's probably unlikely anything will knock ScarVi off its perch for quite some time.

Nevertheless, for a Zelda game to reach such a strong position in Japan is quite remarkable. Before Breath of the Wild in 2017, the Zelda franchise was a consistent critical darling amongst fans, yet it remained somewhat of a rarity for a Zelda game to pass 10 million in lifetime sales. Tears of the Kingdom reaching such a milestone in just three days is certainly worth celebrating.

What do you make of Zelda: TotK's performance over in Japan? Do you think anything will surpass Pokémon ScarVi? Let us know.