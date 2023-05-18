After Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold an astonishing 10 million copies within its first three days of sale, it was clear that we'd start to see more instances of the game reaching incredible milestones in various global regions.
This time it's Japan's turn, and according to Game Data Library over on Twitter, the latest entry to the Zelda franchise now sits comfortably in the top ten biggest game launches of all time in the region. With 2,240,000 launch sales, it comes in 7th place, behind the likes of Final Fantasy VIII, Pokémon Black and White, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, yet ahead of behemoths such as Final Fantasy VII and Monster Hunter: Rise.
Of course, with 4,050,000 sales, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet remains at the top of the pile, followed by Splatoon 3 with 3,450,000 sales. With such a wide gap between the first and second positions, it's probably unlikely anything will knock ScarVi off its perch for quite some time.
Nevertheless, for a Zelda game to reach such a strong position in Japan is quite remarkable. Before Breath of the Wild in 2017, the Zelda franchise was a consistent critical darling amongst fans, yet it remained somewhat of a rarity for a Zelda game to pass 10 million in lifetime sales. Tears of the Kingdom reaching such a milestone in just three days is certainly worth celebrating.
What do you make of Zelda: TotK's performance over in Japan? Do you think anything will surpass Pokémon ScarVi? Let us know.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (20)
I went to Google 'ScarVi' to find out what it was before realising and feeling very silly.
Square Enix reads this list and gets very depressed.
In before everyone hates on Pokemon
Glad for Zelda to finally see this success. It’s great that franchises like it and Metroid are now able to be bigger than ever before and gathering more support than ever before. It’s well deserved.
Also, for what it’s worth, I’m glad “ScarVi” got its success too. Happiest I’ve felt playing a mainline Pokémon title in ages with that one
@ActionPanther I wouldn't feel silly for not immediately recognizing such a goofy amalgamation.
@ActionPanther I thought ScarVi was some Japanese exclusive. Don't you worry.
Gotta love Splatoon 3 being on the list and in second place that!
Zelda selling like Pokémon just seems surreal.
@eltomo This is exactly what I thought
TotK really blew up in Japan. Impressive, considering the series hasn't traditionally been super popular there.
@ActionPanther lol same. 'ScarVi' sounds like some weird mascot platformer. Looked at the list and thought: "...oh."
"Scar 6 has got to be the greatest shmup ever!" - my brain before caffeine
Thanks to the huge differences between the Japanese and Western markets we got all this variety available. Otherwise we'd probably have only Fifas, CoDs and the like to play. It's really to hard imagine games like DQs in lists like this one here on this side of the world
Awesome. Well deserved, amazing game. Such is the Power of Zelda!
zelda is not as popular in japan as it is in the west.. or it would be number 1 of all time..
I thought ScarVi was some sort of NDS RPG that was only released in Japan.
Anyone know how much previous Zelda titles sold in Japan in their first week for comparison? It's an incredible result for a region that typically isn't the strongest for the franchise.
Dale Zelda dale!
https://youtu.be/AH4Vx5zz7Go
Also… seeing FFVIII up there makes me very happy
Neither SC/VI nor New Horizons (sorry but as a long time AC fan that game disappointed me on a spiritual level) deserve that gargantuan amount of success which will only enable the respective studios to persist in cutting corners for max profit but I'm extremely glad that TOTK has been met with roaring success in Japan considering Zelda has always appealed more to the West than its home country. That game genuinely feels like an achievement in modern game design and I'm thrilled to see how the Zelda team will built off from it in the future.
@Ralizah Glad I'm not the only one lol
@Ralizah True. That kinda changed with Breath of the Wild though. The last two games do have a more "Japanese vibe" to them as well, and is probably one of the reasons.
@Slowdive I'd say the building aspect is more Japan-centric.
Does this include digital downloads? I know Nintendo doesn't tend to release those specific numbers.
