Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been wondering how exactly Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom looks alongside Switch launch title Breath of the Wild, this side-by-side video of the two is well worth watching.

It shows off the differences between the draw distance, resolution, loading times, how shadows and water look, and most importantly the resolution and performance.

As mentioned by Digital Foundry, the resolution runs at 900p with drops to 720p in docked, and it's 720p in handheld mode. The performance is mostly a solid 30fps, but there are times when it chugs along.

There's also been an apparent discovery - suggesting Tears of the Kingdom is running on the same game engine as Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports.