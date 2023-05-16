Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Image: Bandai Namco

It's no secret that Tales of Symphonia Remastered launched in a, shall we say, less-than-favourable state. With the release retaining many of the annoyances from the original GameCube title (along with adding a few new ones to boot), it sadly wound up being a rather forgettable experience.

Thankfully, Bandai Namco is back with another update, introducing a number of much-needed fixes that should make for a more enjoyable experience for players.

Let's take a look at what will be fixed, then:

- Fixed an issue that was causing significant processing slowdowns while moving through the sandstorm area of "Triet”.

- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze at the end of certain boss battles.

- Fixed an event where the screen would black out and become inoperable while navigating certain world maps and towns.

- Fixed an event where the background music would be interrupted when moving to the world map after a battle.

- Other minor bugs have been fixed.

This update will be available to all players on May 18th, 2023.

Are you still playing Tales of Symphonia Remastered? Has this latest update addressed any of your own concerns? Let us know.

[source en.bandainamcoent.eu]