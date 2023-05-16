It's no secret that Tales of Symphonia Remastered launched in a, shall we say, less-than-favourable state. With the release retaining many of the annoyances from the original GameCube title (along with adding a few new ones to boot), it sadly wound up being a rather forgettable experience.

Thankfully, Bandai Namco is back with another update, introducing a number of much-needed fixes that should make for a more enjoyable experience for players.

Let's take a look at what will be fixed, then:

- Fixed an issue that was causing significant processing slowdowns while moving through the sandstorm area of "Triet”. - Fixed an issue where the game would freeze at the end of certain boss battles. - Fixed an event where the screen would black out and become inoperable while navigating certain world maps and towns. - Fixed an event where the background music would be interrupted when moving to the world map after a battle. - Other minor bugs have been fixed.

This update will be available to all players on May 18th, 2023.