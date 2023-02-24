Beloved RPG Tales of Symphonia's recent remaster should've been met with applause from Tales series fans, but instead, the Switch version in particular has drawn some criticism for the various technical issues. And Bandai Namco is aware of them (via Abyssal Chronicles).

In a series of tweets, the official Japanese Tales series Twitter account acknowledged that there are "currently problems" with the Switch version in particular — which happens to be the highest-selling version of the game in Japan. The developer also confirms that "we are currently investigating on a fix" (thanks to Abyssal Chronicles' a745 for translating).

In the thread, the Tales Channel account promised further information as soon as an update is made available, also saying "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers".

It's good that Bandai Namco has acknowledged the problems, but there's no telling how long the update will take. It's disappointing for fans who picked up the game on launch that Tales of Symphonia Remastered isn't quite up to snuff, and is a recent suspect that lead us to question why remasters end up the way they do sometimes.

Fingers crossed for Tales fans then, and hopefully Remastered will be in a much better state in the coming weeks. We noticed some problems with the game in our review, including an inconsistent frame rate.