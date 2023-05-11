Last month, Nintendo bolstered its Switch Online N64 library with the addition of the classic title Pokémon Stadium.

Now, in a small development, it seems Nintendo has updated this particular application to Version 2.10.1. So, if you did notice your N64 library updating recently this is why. Unfortunately, there are no new game additions.

Dataminer and Nintendo Life user LuigiBlood has shed some light on what might be included (via social media) - suggesting there have seemingly been some changes to Pokémon Stadium:

"So Nintendo 64 Switch Online has updated to 2.10.1 out of nowhere. Not sure when. - Pokémon Stadium has seen changes to its hacks, and added more Lua script hacks to it. I'm not actually sure what really changed.

"Okay so it seems Pokémon Stadium AOT NRO was fully recompiled, I heard something about a bug with illegal moves with rental Pokémons. This might be the fix for that, people need to check."

So basically, in short, Nintendo is still busy with the backend of the Switch Online N64 library (and its games) with these small little updates. Sadly, there's no sign of Nintendo reintroducing transfer features to Pokémon Stadium - with the company previously stating that "Pokémon cannot be transferred to these games".

As for what's on the horizon for the Switch Online N64 service - the remaining titles in the current batch include Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64. Japan will also be getting Harvest Moon 64 at some point.